Mira Rajput wished her mother on her birthday in a unique way, saying – there is no one like you

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s ladylove Mira Rajput all the time expresses her emotions on social media. They’re one of the trendy star wives in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor’s photograph with or with others, doesn’t hesitate to submit it on social media. Not too long ago, he has shared a image on social media, which has been clicked by Ishaan Khattar. This time Mira Rajput shared a image taken with her mother Bela Rajput on Twitter. Mira needs her mother a pleased birthday.

No one desires as a lot as you

Mira posted a image of her on Twitter with her mother on her mother’s birthday. On this photograph, behind mother Bela is Meera who is clinging to her mother’s neck. The bonding of each has come to the fore in entrance of the digicam. Meera is seen very pleased hugging her mother. Whereas congratulating her mother, Meera wrote, Mother, you are all the things to me. No one desires or desires as a lot as you need me. Could you all the time be sturdy, lovely, pleased and beneficiant. Additionally hold smiling all the time. Blissful birthday to you mother who introduced mild in our life. I like you.

Ishaan Khattar additionally congratulated

After posting the submit on the birthday of Mira Rajput’s mother, many individuals have commented on Mira Rajput’s submit. These embrace Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. Ishaan Khattar has written whereas commenting, Tremendous Nani, Trendy. Alternatively, Vogue journal’s trend editor Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote Blissful Birthday. Movie producer Pragya Kapoor has additionally wished Mira Rajput’s mother on her birthday. Other than these, many followers of Mira Rajput have additionally despatched many congratulatory messages. Meera usually posts images of her mother and different relations on social media.

