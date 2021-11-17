Miramax Sues Quentin Tarantino Over Planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs



The studio also said in its suit that the Miramax min. The belief that Tarantino is associated with the sale of NFTs can confuse consumers, disrupting the company’s own plans to sell NFTs from its library.

“Miramax will protect all rights relating to her library, including NFT-related rights, and will not allow Quentin’s representatives to deceive others into believing they have the right to conclude similar agreements in violation of the rights agreements they have signed,” Bart claims. Williams said.

The company is seeking a jury trial and unspecified financial damages.

“Pulp Fiction”, perhaps more than any other Tarantino film, has developed a cult among fans who have created memes, videos and costumes based on scenes and characters. John Travolta, Samuel L. Starring Jackson and Uma Thurman and directed and written by Mr. Tarantino, the film traces the lives of two mob hit-men, a boxer, a gangster and his wife.

Mr. Tarantino won the Academy Award for Screenplay for the film and received several other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Mr. Travolta, Mr. Jackson, and Ms. Thurman. The film grossed over $ 213 million worldwide, according to the studio.

Mr. Tarantino has entered the rich and sometimes fantastic world of NFTs as tokens have been adopted by various celebrities and players. The market for them has exploded this year, and owners of popular videos and memes are making money selling digital art, ephemera and media rights.

In February, the Nyan Cat, an animated flying cat with a pop-tart torso that leaves the rainbow trail, sold for about $ 580,000. In April, “Disaster Girl”, a meme from a photo of a boy smiling at a camera as the house next door burns down, sold for $ 500,000 at an NFT auction. And in May, the original 2007 video “Charlie Beat My Finger,” in which a baby bit his older brother’s finger, sold for F 760,999 as an NFT. The family who created it said it would remove the original from YouTube.