Mirko Cro Cop Net Worth



What’s Mirko Cro Cop’s Net Worth?

Mirko Cro Cop is a Croatian blended martial artist and former politician who has a internet price of $5 million {dollars}. Mirko Cro Cop is a retired skilled blended martial artist, kickboxer, and novice boxer from Croatia, recognized for competing within the Satisfaction Combating Championships, UFC, Okay-1, Bellator, and Rizin. Considered one of many best MMA fighters of all time, he gained a number of Grand Prix championships. Moreover, he served as a member of the Croatian Parliament from 2003 till 2008.

Early Life

Mirko Cro Cop, whose actual identify is Mirko Filipović, was born on September 10, 1974 in Vinkovci, Croatia, then a part of Yugoslavia. He was raised along with his sister in a working-class household. Rising up, Filipović skilled in monitor and discipline, taekwondo, and karate. As a younger grownup, he joined the Croatian Military as a radio telegraphist; he subsequently skilled with the nationwide kickboxing staff after making a request to his commander.

Profession Beginnings

In 1996, Filipović started his skilled profession as a kickboxer. Earlier than this, he was a profitable novice boxer, having posted a report of 48-8 with 31 KO’s. In 1997, Filipović participated within the World Novice Boxing Championships, the place he misplaced his first-round matchup. Throughout this time, he labored as a commando in a Croatian police anti-terrorist unit; it was there that he earned the sobriquet Cro Cop.

MMA Profession in Satisfaction FC

Filipović transitioned to a blended martial arts profession in 2001. His first skilled fights got here within the Okay-1 GP Remaining, Satisfaction FC, and Inoki-Bom-Ba-Ye. Notably, Filipović defeated veterans Kazuyuki Fujita and Kazushi Sakuraba. Following this, he started combating completely in Satisfaction. In his eighth skilled profession combat, he grew to become the primary individual to defeat the legendary Igor Vovchanchyn through KO. He then defeated Dos Caras Jr., additionally by KO, in 46 seconds. Following a loss within the Satisfaction Interim Heavyweight Championship, Filipović bounced again by defeating Ron Waterman and Yoshihisa Yamamoto in consecutive first-round TKO’s. Nevertheless, within the 2004 Heavyweight Grand Prix, he was KO’d by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Kevin Randleman.

From Might of 2004 to June of 2005, Filipović went on a successful streak, defeating three former UFC Heavyweight Champions again to again. Lastly, on his 32nd birthday in 2006, he gained the primary belt of his MMA profession on the Satisfaction Openweight Grand Prix championship. Filipović known as it the happiest day of his life.

MMA Profession in UFC

Filipović made the change to the Final Combating Championship in late 2006. Early the following yr, he made his debut at UFC 67, the place he defeated Eddie Sanchez. In April, he was upset at UFC 70 by Gabriel Gonzaga. Later, Filipović traveled to Japan to take part within the MMA “Dream” occasions, and put his UFC profession on maintain. He returned in June of 2009 at UFC 99, the place he defeated Mostapha al-Turk. Filipović had his then-final UFC combat at UFC 137 in 2011, falling to Roy Nelson by TKO in spherical three. Nevertheless, he made a return to the group in 2015 in a rematch with Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC Battle Night time 64; he gained by TKO.

KOJI SASAHARA/AFP/Getty Photographs

First Retirement and Return to Kickboxing

In 2012, Filipović determined to depart MMA combating to return to kickboxing. He subsequently fought on the Okay-1 World MAX World Championship in Match Remaining 16, successful by TKO in opposition to Loren Javier Jorge. Filipović continued to combat in Okay-1 World Grand Prix championships, lastly successful the event 13 years after he completed as runner-up.

Return to MMA and Remaining Retirement

Filipović returned to MMA on New Yr’s Eve in 2012, making his comeback in opposition to former sumo wrestler Shinichi Suzukawa. He continued his success within the subsequent years, defeating former Olympic judo champion Satoshi Ishii in 2014. Filipović later fought Ishii in a rematch for the IGF Championship, beating him by TKO. Nevertheless, upon his return to UFC, he was stripped of his title. Filipović then bumped into hassle in 2015, when he was provisionally suspended for probably doping, earlier than being formally suspended for 2 years. He admitted to the usage of human progress hormone and plasma. Later, it was reported that his USADA drug checks have been truly destructive.

In September of 2016, Filipović made one other return to MMA, this time competing with the Rizin Combating Federation. Instantly profitable, he went on to win the inaugural Rizin Openweight Grand Prix championship. In December of 2017, he gained the World Grand Prix by defeating Tsuyoshi Kohsaka through TKO. The subsequent yr, Filipović signed with Bellator. Following a stroke and persevering with points along with his neck, he formally retired from combating in 2019.

Private Life and Different Endeavors

Together with his spouse, Filipović has two sons named Ivan and Filip. Past his combating profession, Filipović performed for his hometown soccer membership HNK Cibalia within the closing eight minutes of a match within the 2004-05 season. In 2005, he made his performing debut because the star of the Croatian motion movie “Final Pressure,” taking part in a conflict veteran named Axon Rey. Additional, from December of 2003 to January of 2008, Filipović served as a member of the Croatian Parliament for the 1st electoral district.