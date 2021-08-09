Mirror, a Hong Kong Boy Band, Cheers the Gloomy Chinese City

HONG KONG – They invade public squares, invade shopping malls and form lines that stretch for several blocks. They lean over barricades which tend to hold them back and ignore the police who try to surround them.

The crowds that have filled Hong Kong in recent weeks are not protesters fighting for democracy. They are devotees of the city’s most prominent boy band.

For more than two years, Hong Kong has badly needed a source of recovery. First there were the mass protests of 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic, then a sweeping national security law. The city has been politically polarized and economically beaten.

Enter Mirror, a group of 12 singing and dancing young men who seemingly took over the city overnight – and in so doing, infused it with a burst of joy.