Mirror, a Hong Kong Boy Band, Cheers the Gloomy Chinese City
HONG KONG – They invade public squares, invade shopping malls and form lines that stretch for several blocks. They lean over barricades which tend to hold them back and ignore the police who try to surround them.
The crowds that have filled Hong Kong in recent weeks are not protesters fighting for democracy. They are devotees of the city’s most prominent boy band.
For more than two years, Hong Kong has badly needed a source of recovery. First there were the mass protests of 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic, then a sweeping national security law. The city has been politically polarized and economically beaten.
Enter Mirror, a group of 12 singing and dancing young men who seemingly took over the city overnight – and in so doing, infused it with a burst of joy.
When it comes to pop idols, the group is familiar. His words are made up of declarations of love and can-do-it-all affirmations. K-pop’s influence is evident in her tightly choreographed music videos and highly stylized headdresses. Think about BTS singing in Cantonese.
Little about the group reflects the political upheaval in their hometown. But Mirror, perhaps precisely because it offers a catchy-beat escape, has brought musical balm to a worried city in uncertain times.
“Over the past two years, Hong Kong’s social environment has discouraged many people, especially young people,” said Lim Wong, a finance worker in her 30s, as she spoke. lined up for photos by a fan-sponsored pink truck featuring the face of Anson Lo, a member of the group.
“They’re working for their dreams, and that kind of energy really fits Hong Kong right now.”
Although the group formed in 2018, thanks to a reality show designed to make a successful boy group, their popularity has exploded this year. Fans cite a number of reasons: a strong performance at an awards show in January; the release of the band’s first full album; the pandemic, which left many Hong Kong people hungry for entertainment.
Mirror’s rise has also coincided with yet another more intense stage in Chinese government pressure on the city. For people of all political stripes, the group has become a sort of ideological web.
Some claimed the group’s catchy rhythms for the defeated pro-democracy movement. Gwyneth Ho, a 30-year-old opposition politician who was arrested after running in an informal primary election, has made her love for Mirror a motive in letters from prison. She said the first time she cried after her arrest was when she heard “Warrior,” a hymn to perseverance.
“The worst that can happen is death, and I will not avoid it,” Ms. Ho quoted in the lyrics.
Some also see the Mirror as an emblem of Hong Kong identity, at a time when many fear that this identity will be erased by Beijing.
Cantopop – pop sung in Cantonese, the local Chinese language – was once a major cultural export. Unabashedly commercial but also distinctly local in character, it ranged from sappy power ballads to thrilling dance tunes, covers of Western hits and nods to social issues.
But interest has waned over the past two decades as the entertainment industries in South Korea, Taiwan and mainland China boomed. Many Hong Kong stars have turned their attention to the mainland.
Today, Mirror is generating renewed enthusiasm for Cantopop – and, with it, wider pride in the hometown.
“It was thanks to Anson Lo and Mirror that I became totally familiar with local Hong Kong songs and artists,” said Henry Tong, a banker in his twenties visiting in the pink truck. “It’s not just songs – there are also Hong Kong TV shows and other productions.”
The group also became involved in attacks by supporters of the government. On social media, some mainland users have, without evidence, accused members of supporting Hong Kong’s independence. A pro-Beijing lawmaker recently suggested that a television drama starring two members of the group could violate national security law because it portrays homosexuality. (Representatives of the group did not respond to requests for comment.)
Other artists have become political targets. This month, officials arrested Cantopop star Anthony Wong Yiu-ming for singing at a rally supporting a pro-democracy legislative candidate.
Some fans analyzed the group’s statements for signs of political leanings, pointing to an interview given by a member saying he was happy that “Warrior” could boost the morale of Ms. Ho, the politician.
But Mirror avoided explicit statements. It has partnered with the Hong Kong government to promote the local economy.
Even those who have cited politics as the reason for Mirror’s popularity have pointed out a fierce desire to isolate it from these forces.
Annie Yuen, who runs the fan club that organized the Anson Lo truck – as well as the cruise ship, several billboards and the sale of thousands of “Little Anson” dolls – said the Mirror was a rebuttal of those who had thrown the young protesters of Hong Kong. as rioters or discontented.
“They were saying that young people in Hong Kong have no contribution,” said Ms. Yuen, in her thirties. Mirror showed that “Hong Kong youth can bring success”.
Still, Ms Yuen pointed out that this was not her main attraction to Mirror.
“We just want to temporarily forget about politics,” she said, “and just enjoy what they give us. “
Profiting is an understatement. Spend five minutes talking to a Mirror fan, and the takeaway isn’t about Hong Kong’s social situation. It is a pure healthy delight.
Mr. Lo, 26, is the idol – but fans are also pining for his work ethic and manners. Ian Chan, 28, is lovingly teased like a bookworm. Another member, 22-year-old Keung To, won over many as he discussed his experiences with childhood obesity and bullying.
The group took in the image of their hometown hero, promoting a food drive and cheering on Olympic athletes in Hong Kong. In interviews, members breathe family awkwardness, speak for themselves, and tousle their hair.
Christy Siu said she was captivated by their singing, dancing and acting. She was especially proud of their performance at the January awards ceremony, when the group, dressed in elegant costumes draped in silver chains, snuck up and jumped onto the stage.
Ms. Siu, who is in her 20s, said she spent around $ 250 each month on products advertised by group members. She recently bought dozens of Mirror approved toothbrushes.
In a way, the group allows young people to claim their innocence, said Anthony Fung, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who studies pop culture.
“Suddenly they realized they could put an end to all these so called big social things,” he said. “There is something more joyful, playful, which draws them out of the political impasse of their youth.
The most striking effect of the Mirror takeover of Hong Kong has been its ability to unify a divided city. Many fans have said they want the group to reach as many listeners as possible, regardless of gender, age or political background.
The group seems aware of these hopes. At the end of a series of sold-out concerts in May, the members lined up on stage to thank their parents and fans. A few offered advice.
“This world is really complicated,” Mr. Chan said. “I hope everyone here can keep it simple and clean.”
The crowd erupted.
