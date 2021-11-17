mirza-slaps-famous-travel-blogger-parikshit-balochi-pakistan-cricketer-shoaib-malik-sings-song-to-wish-birthday-to-indian-tennis-star-watch-video – Shoaib Malik at Birthday Party Song sung for Sania Mirza! Indian tennis star slaps travel blogger Watch Video

A video of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral in which she is seen slapping famous travel blogger Parikshit Balochi. Apart from this, a video of her husband Shoaib Malik singing a song has surfaced.

Sania Mirza and her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are often dominated on social media. Indian tennis stars often make headlines for their Instagram videos. Meanwhile, another video of her has surfaced in which she is seen slapping famous travel blogger Parikshit Balochi. So a two-day-old video of her husband Shoaib Malik is also becoming fiercely viral.

Actually it was Sania Mirza’s birthday two days ago. On this occasion, her husband Shoaib Malik wished her by sharing the picture. At the same time, a video of him has also surfaced in which he is wishing his wife a special birthday by singing a song. In this video, Shoaib is seen singing the song Kya Hua Tera Vaada.

Another video which is going viral is of Sania Mirza. In this video, Sania was seen recreating a scene with Parikshit Balochi. In this video, Sania points a gun at Parikshit when travel blogger Parikshit tries to snatch a gun from him to recreate the video, Sania slaps him.

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife Sheetal Uthappa has also commented on this video of Sania with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Parikshit Balochi, while commenting in a funny way, wrote that, right after this, the earthquake came. This video of Sania is also becoming very viral on social media.

Now talk about her husband Shoaib Malik, the video of him singing the song ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ is also being shared on Twitter from different accounts. This video is being told of 15 November 2021, whose location is Dubai. Guitarist and other band mates are also seen in this video along with Shoaib.

Although Shoaib or Sania has not shared this video with any of their official accounts. But this video of him is becoming fiercely viral and it is being told that Shoaib sang this song to wish him on Sania Mirza’s birthday.

It is worth noting that a few days ago some hot pictures of Shoaib Malik with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar were revealed. These pictures were taken for a photoshoot of a magazine. Pak actress including Sania Mirza and her husband were also trolled a lot for these pictures.