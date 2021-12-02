Mirzapur 2 actor Brahma Swaroop Mishra found dead, co actors Divyendu, Ali Fazal mourns | Actor Brahm Swaroop Mishra, who played Lalit in Mirzapur 2, passes away

Mirzapur got recognition

The web series Mirzapur gave recognition to Brahma Swaroop Mishra. In this series, he appeared in the role of Lalit and left the mark of his character in the hearts of the fans on the basis of his performance. Apart from this, he was also in a small but important role in the film Kesari where he was martyred after giving water to the enemies.

Excel Entertainment Confirmed

Confirming the news of his actor’s demise, the Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment expressed grief and wrote that we are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Brahm Swaroop Mishra. Our condolences to his family and friends. May God rest his soul.

Vijay Verma expressed grief

Actor Vijay Varma also condoled the death of his partner. He could not believe that this news was true.

Divyendu

Mirzapur actor Divyendu shared a picture with Brahm Swaroop Mishra and wrote – We are not Lalit. Everyone will pray for him. May God rest his soul.

Ali Fazal expressed grief

Expressing grief, Ali Fazal wrote – Heartbroken. Once more – Brahma. Take care mate. Be at peace

Shweta Tripathi pays tribute

Remembering Brahm Swaroop Mishra, Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi wrote, Working with you was a memorable experience.

Our deepest sympathies to the family of Brahm Swaroop Mishra. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and peace to the departed soul.