Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma says, “As an actor, for me it has never been about the medium” | Divyendu Sharma said on the stardom he got from OTT- ‘It has never been about the medium for me’

Divyendu Sharma has delivered a few of the most memorable characters over the years, which have been beloved by the plenty for his performing expertise. Particularly his character of Munna Bhaiya and Akhil Srivastava is extraordinarily widespread. In such a scenario, whereas speaking about this, the actor spoke about how his work speaks, it doesn’t matter what the medium.

Whereas many attributed the success of a star to cinema halls, Divyendu Sharma is the one who grew to become the star of the OTT platform even earlier than it grew to become mainstream. Speaking about working on OTT collection, Divyendu said, “The content material of reveals like Mirzapur and Bichhu Ka Khel speaks volumes for him. As an actor, it was never about the medium for me, it was all the time about the medium. It has been about how a lot I get to problem myself as an actor, how a lot relevance my content material has and so long as it does not hurt anybody, I might all the time prefer to be part of it.”

He additional provides, “Each these reveals have damaged all the information by way of audience and have been beloved as OTT creations by individuals from each part of the society and all this proves what sort of undertaking this undertaking is. There have been important hits.”

Speaking about the characters, Divyendu says, “Munna Bhaiya and Akhil Srivastava have turn out to be homegrown characters for me and wherever I am going individuals tackle me as these characters, or ask me about these reveals. Requested, it’s an overwhelming feeling as a result of it means I’ve left the influence for a very long time in comparison with these few hours I watched the collection and it’s satisfying.”

Divyendu has a number of initiatives in the line-up together with YRF’s debut net collection The Railway Males and the movie Mere Desh Ki Dharti. In line with the unofficial assertion, he can be said to be part of a undertaking by Imtiaz Ali.

Story first printed: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 15:40 [IST]