Misbah-ul-Haq resigns as head coach of Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq resigns as head coach and bowling coach of Pakistan cricket before World T20

Pakistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, with Sharjeel Khan not getting a place

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have resigned a month before the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced this on Monday. Former Test cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq will be the current interim coaches.The sudden change is being linked to the appointment of former Test captain Rameez Raja as the new chairman of the board on September 13. Rameez has repeatedly said on his YouTube channel and as a commentator and analyst that he does not consider Misbah and Waqar to be the best coaches for the Pakistan team. Ramiz’s influence is also evident in the selection process for the World Cup squad announced on Monday, as he is leaning towards big shots that are young and easy going in the T20 format.“I will have to spend a lot of time in a bio-bubble away from my family,” Misbah said in a statement issued here. With this in mind, I have decided to step out of this role. Waqar said that when Misbah shared his decision and future plans with him, it was an easy decision for him to resign as the two had worked as a pair and now they would be out of their roles in the team.

Pakistan is coming to New Zealand

Saqlain and Razzak will join team management as interim coaches for the New Zealand series, the PCB said. Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and still have one year left in their contracts. New Zealand will travel to Pakistan on September 11 for three ODIs and five T20I matches. The Pakistan team will meet in Islamabad on September 8 for the series.



Expectations from Saqlain-Razzaq

Former fast bowler Waqar said, ‘Living in a bio-safe environment for the last 16 months has had an impact. It’s something we’ve never experienced in our game days. The next eight months are very busy. PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said both Saqlain and Razzaq were ready for the role. Very keen to make a significant contribution against New Zealand. Saqlain is the head of international player development at Pakistan’s National High Performance Center, while Razzaq’s home team has won three titles in the 2020-21 season.