Miscreants looting shops and homes of NRIs, know why

New Delhi.

People of Indian origin are being targeted in violence in South Africa since the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Their houses and shops are being looted. So far 72 people have been killed in the violence.

People of Indian origin are pleading for help from the Government of India on social media. There are more than 14 lakh Indians in the country. Zuma’s supporters feel that the corruption of the Gupta brothers of Indian origin is behind Zuma’s imprisonment. That is why they are being targeted more.

Incidents of violence started erupting in the country after former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the apex court. Juma is also of Zulu origin. The Zulu king Kajwelithini has appealed to the people of Vazulu Natal province to live in peace with the Indian diaspora.

He also placed a condition that on becoming the foreign minister, he would have to accept all the things of the Gupta family. A report by the local ombudsman said the Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma helped each other with government contracts.

In 2017, more than a million emails were leaked detailing how the Guptas robbed South Africa’s treasury and its resources by showing their dominance. The Gupta family belongs to Saharanpur in UP. These three brothers are Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta. In the 1990s, he went to South Africa. Starting with the computer business, mining, technology companies, media even took control of the government. He has been accused of scams during Zuma’s tenure. The South African government is seeking a red notice from Interpol against the family. It is believed that they are hiding somewhere in the UAE.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern on this issue and has spoken to South Africa. The security of Indians has been assured by his counterpart Naledi Pandor. Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Tajikistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings, tweeted that South African Foreign Minister Nledi Pandor assured that his government was doing everything possible to enforce law and order.