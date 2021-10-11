Misha Iyer – Ishaan Lip Lock Kiss in Bigg Boss 15: Big Boss 15 11 Oct Promo Watch Ishaan and Misha Iyer Kiss and Private Moments: Misha-Ishaan Romance in front of the camera

As soon as ‘Bigg Boss 15’ started, a new couple was also formed, whose love is being discussed on social media from family members to the outside world. The new couple is Misha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal. Maisha and Ishaan Sehgal are very close.

The producers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, which shows Masha and Ishaan kissing and having an intimate experience in front of the cameras. People are also angry at the closeness of Ishaan and Maisha. On social media, people are calling ‘Bigg Boss’ junior and at the same time demanding that Masha and Ishaan be kicked out of the house.



Check out the promo here:



On the other hand, if we talk about eviction this week, Sahil Shroff became homeless from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in the first week itself. The show now has 12 contestants left, including Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Jai Bhanushali, Maisha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian.