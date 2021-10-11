Misha Iyer – Ishaan Lip Lock Kiss in Bigg Boss 15: Big Boss 15 11 Oct Promo Watch Ishaan and Misha Iyer Kiss and Private Moments: Misha-Ishaan Romance in front of the camera
Check out the promo here:
Read: Bigg Boss 15: People get angry at Masha and Ishaan’s ‘intimacy’, say – don’t spread obscenity
On the other hand, if we talk about eviction this week, Sahil Shroff became homeless from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in the first week itself. The show now has 12 contestants left, including Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Jai Bhanushali, Maisha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian.
