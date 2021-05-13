‘Misogynistic’ Apple hire is out hours after employees call for investigation



Antonio García Martínez is now not working at Apple hours after employees circulated a petition calling for an investigation into his hiring. Martínez, a former Fb product supervisor on the advert focusing on staff, authored a controversial e book about Silicon Valley the place he expressed misogynistic views on girls.

“We’re deeply involved concerning the latest hiring of Antonio García Martínez,” employees wrote within the petition. “His misogynistic statements in his autobiography — similar to ‘Most girls within the Bay Space are gentle and weak, cosseted and naive regardless of their claims of worldliness, and customarily stuffed with shit’ (additional quoted under this letter) — immediately oppose Apple’s dedication to Inclusion & Range.”

Greater than 2,000 employees signed the petition earlier than it was printed in GadgetClock.

Shortly after the petition started circulating internally at Apple, Martínez’s Slack account was deactivated. The advert platforms staff was known as into an emergency assembly the place it was confirmed Martínez would now not be working on the firm.

In a press release emailed to GadgetClock, an Apple spokesperson stated: “At Apple, we now have all the time strived to create an inclusive, welcoming office the place everybody is revered and accepted. Conduct that demeans or discriminates towards folks for who they’re has no place right here.”