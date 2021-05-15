Miss Diya’s (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Diya Hazarika, popularly recognized as Omit Diya, is a distinguished determine inside the Indian Free Fire neighborhood. She at present has 1.06 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming.

Scrutinize this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Diya Hazarika (@blackpinkdiya)

This textual content takes a bear a study Omit Diya’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and different particulars as of May possibly perchance 2021.

Omit Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Omit Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Omit Diya’s lifetime stats

Omit Diya has carried out 10121 squad video games and has 2190 victories to her identify, holding a protect fee of 21.63%. She racked up 24003 kills at a K/D ratio of three.03 on this mode.

Referring to the duo mode, the scream materials creator has carried out 10861 video games and has secured 1876 Booyahs, translating to a protect fee of 17.27%. With 27041 frags in these fits, she has a K/D ratio of three.01.

Omit Diya has additionally carried out 6028 solo fits and has received on 621 occasions, making her protect fee 10.30%. She bagged 12803 kills at a K/D ratio of two.37 on this mode.

Ranked stats

Omit Diya’s ranked stats

Omit Diya has carried out 102 squad fits inside the current ranked season and has 36 wins to her identify, translating to a protect fee of 35.29%. She has 293 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of 4.44.

The YouTuber has additionally carried out 48 ranked duo video games and has triumphed in 10 of them, making her protect fee 20.83%. With a K/D ratio of three.26, she has 124 frags on this mode.

Omit Diya has carried out 52 ranked solo fits and has received on 11 occasions, holding a protect fee of 21.15%. She has 167 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Point out: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re discipline to change because the scream materials creator continues to play extra video games in Free Fire.

Omit Diya’s YouTube channel

The oldest flow into on the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel was as quickly as uploaded abet in August 2019. Omit Diya at present has 555 movies and over 64 million views combined on the channel.

Readers can click on on right here to debate in conjunction along with her YouTube channel.

Omit Diya’s social media handles

To test with with Omit Diya’s Instagram profile, click on on right here.

