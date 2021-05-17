Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021 after 2020 pageant was cancelled due to COVID



Miss Mexicana Common Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday a yr after the 2020 pageant was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old model-software engineer – who was crowned by 2019 titleholder Zozibini Tunzi – reacted to her triumph on Instagram: ‘MISS UNIVERSE IS MÉXICO!’

For the grand finale, Andrea dazzled in a flaming red-fringed robe designed by Ivis Lenin to settle for the distinction onstage Florida’s Seminole Exhausting Rock Lodge & On line casino Hollywood.

Meza – who has 40 cousins – is reportedly the third Mexican lady to ever win the crown, following Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete.

The Autonomous College of Chihuahua grad managed to beat out 74 different contestants for the title of Miss Universe on the 69th annual magnificence competitors.

The FYI-broadcast ceremony was hosted by 2012 titleholder Olivia Culpo and Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez, and it featured a particular efficiency by Luis Fonsi.

Through the Q&A spherical with 4 different contestants, Andrea was requested about magnificence requirements within the fast-evolving age of expertise.

‘We reside in a society that increasingly is extra superior and as we’ve got superior as a society, we’ve got superior with stereotypes,’ Meza defined via a translator.

‘These days, magnificence is not solely the best way we glance. For me, magnificence radiates not solely in our spirits, however in our hearts and the best way we conduct ourselves. By no means allow somebody to inform you that you’re not beneficial.’

The 6ft vegan – who reportedly has Chinese language ancestry – additionally defined how she would have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I consider that what I might have carried out was create the lockdown even at the beginning was that huge,’ Andrea acknowledged.

‘As a result of we misplaced so many lives and we can’t afford that. We’ve got to deal with our folks. That is why I might have taken care of them because the starting.’

And whereas Miss America ditched their swimsuit competitors in 2018, the ladies competing for Miss Universe have been nonetheless required to strut their stuff in a bikini.

Meza donned three very completely different attire all through the competitors together with a hot-pink mini and a beige halter robe with a thigh-high slit.

Miss Mexico 2017 additionally represented her nation by sporting a nationwide costume of an Aztec dragon that includes 1000’s of beads and colourful feathers.

#StopAsianHate: Different contestants standing out of their nationwide costumes included Singapore’s Bernadette Belle Ong who wore a cape emblazoned with ‘Cease Asian Hate’

Additionally sending a message was Uruguay’s Lola de los Santos Biccò, who fanned out her rainbow-colored cape to reveal the phrase: ‘No extra hate, violence, rejection, discrimination’

Plea: Myanmar’s Thuzar Wint Lwin actually held a join asking for ‘Prayers for Myanmar’ in response to the unrest within the Asian nation because the navy carried out a putsch on February 1

Different contestants standing out of their nationwide costumes included Singapore’s Bernadette Belle Ong who wore a cape emblazoned with ‘Cease Asian Hate.’

Additionally sending a message was Uruguay’s Lola de los Santos Biccò, who fanned out her rainbow-colored cape to reveal the phrase: ‘No extra hate, violence, rejection, discrimination.’

Myanmar’s Thuzar Wint Lwin actually held a join asking for ‘Prayers for Myanmar’ in response to the unrest within the Asian nation because the navy carried out a putsch on February 1.