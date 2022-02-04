Miss the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony? Here's How to Watch Again



The 2022 Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony early Friday, but if you didn’t catch the action live, there’s still another chance to see it all unfold.

This Olympic Opening Ceremony comes less than seven months after the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The quick turnaround is due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the event from the summer of 2020 to 2021.

The 2022 Olympics are historic for Beijing, as it becomes the first city to ever host the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics. The Chinese capital hosted the Olympics back in 2008 and the Games were highlighted by one of the most mesmerizing Opening Ceremonies in recent memory.

What will the city have in store for its 2022 encore? Here’s how you can tune into the event once more Friday night.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The 2022 Opening Ceremony will re-air in an enhanced presentation on NBC and Peacock from 8-11 p.m. ET Friday. The primetime edition will include a greater focus on Team USA athletes along with the ceremony’s performances, Parade of Nations and more.

Date / Time (ET) Show Where to Watch Feb. 4 6:30 a.m. ET Opening Ceremony LIVE NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 8 p.m. ET Opening Ceremony Primetime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

What Is ROC at the Olympics?

What Is ROC at the Olympics?



Where is the 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympics will take place at the National Stadium. The venue also held the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics 14 years ago in a dazzling display.

Along with the Opening Ceremony, the 80,000-capacity venue will also be the site of the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 20.

What happens during the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

While some events began in the two days prior to the Opening Ceremony, the ceremony marks the official start of the Olympics.

Among the traditional events of the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations, where competitors march into the stadium under their nation’s flag. There is also the raising of the host nation’s flag and singing of the host’s national anthem.

Another notable event is the lighting of the Olympic torch. The 2022 torch did not make the conventional trip from Olympia, Greece to Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic flame was lit on Oct. 18, 2021, before traveling straight to Athens before arriving in Beijing on Oct. 20. Whereas the Olympic torch for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had a 121-day journey through Japan, the Olympic Torch Relay for the 2022 Beijing Olympics will begin just three days ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

As far as this year’s flame lighting, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also directed the 2008 ceremony, plans to bring some innovation.

“I think it’s totally innovative and people will be surprised,” he told Xinhua News Agency..

There are also live performances throughout the Opening Ceremony. The 2008 edition in Beijing featured around 15,000 performers, while the 2022 ceremony will have 3,000. This year’s ceremony will also last less than 100 minutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cold weather, according to Yimou.

Who Are Team USA’s Flag Bearers In the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Brittany Bowe and John Shuster have been selected for one of the Olympics’ greatest honors.

Bowe, a member of the women’s speed skating team, and Shuster, captain of the men’s curling team, will serve as flagbearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bowe will walk in place of Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time bobsled medalist who tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s the Parade of Nations Order for the 2022 Winter Olympics

One of the main traditions at the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations.

Here’s a look at what to expect when athletes march into National Stadium in Beijing.

