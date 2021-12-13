Miss Universe 2021 Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Won Title Of Miss Universe After 21 Years Got Bullied For Underweight

Miss Universe 2021: The 70th Miss Universe pageant was held in the city of Elliot, Israel. In this match, Harnaaz Sandhu of India has brought laurels to the country by winning the title.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has created history by winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. The 70th Miss Universe pageant held this year was held in the city of Elliot, Israel. In this match, 80 beautiful women from all over the world took part, although leaving everyone behind, Harnaaz Sandhu of India won the title. Let us tell you that in the year 2000, almost 21 years after actress Lara Dutta became Miss Universe, India has won this title.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? Harnaaz Sandhu, who recently became Miss Universe 2021, hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. He completed his early education from Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. After this he completed his graduation from Chandigarh itself. Along with modeling, Harnaaz is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.

Was once made fun of because of thinness: It was not easy at all for Harnaaz, who won the Miss Universe title. Harnaaz, 21, worked hard to fulfill her dreams. There was a time when Harnaaz Sandhu was ridiculed for being too thin in school. Harnaaz had also become a victim of depression due to this behavior and humiliation meted out to her in school. However, during this time his family supported him fully. After which she chose the path of modeling.

This was the start of her modeling career: Harnaaz performed on stage for the first time during a show held in college in the year 2017 and this was the beginning of her modeling career. After that he never looked back.

Harnaaz has won these titles in her name: In the year 2017, Harnaaz won the first title of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh. After this, she won the title of Miss Max Emerging Star in the year 2018, Femina Miss India Punjab in the year 2019 and Miss Universe India in the year 2021.

Before Harnaaz, this model has done Miss Universe title in her name: Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indian women have won the Miss Universe title. Actress Sushmita Sena was crowned in 1994 and Lara Dutta in the year 2000.