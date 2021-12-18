Miss Universe judge Urvashi Rautela wear a gown worth 40 lakhs, picture is going viral! Miss Universe judge Urvashi Rautela wore a gown worth 40 lakhs

Bollywood actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela was seen at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel. Urvashi recently appeared as a judge for the ‘Miss Universe 2021’ pageant in Israel. Many videos and pictures of this beauty pageant have gone viral on social media. Urvashi was seen wearing a Michael Cinco dress worth Rs 40 lakh, the diva opted for a transparent gold and black outfit. Urvashi Rautela wore a long nautical off-shoulder gown with a halter neck-deep oval cut.

‘Anti The Final Truth’ to release on ZEE5 on this day, OTT clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’!

The shimmery gown made her look absolutely flawless as she decided to pair her shimmering net dress with a long transparent veil. Giving it a perfect Indian touch to the outfit. Talking about accessories, she opted for diamond earrings with a diamond ring.

She completed her entire look with black criss-cross platform heels. Can definitely say that she looked absolutely stunned in the look. Urvashi Rautela, the beautiful actress who represented India in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, recently met Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister of Israel.

The actress recently shared a video with Benjamin Netanyahu, the actress also gave Netanyahu a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Urvashi expressed her gratitude to the former prime minister in a separate tweet. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big budget sci-fi Tamil film, in which she will play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian,

And later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller. Urvashi Rautela along with “Black Rose” recently announced the name of Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payal 2” which is Dil Hai Grey. Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” with Randeep Hooda, who is super Cop is a biopic based on the true story of Avinash Mishra.

