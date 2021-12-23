Miss Your Chance To Order In Time For Christmas Delivery? Not To Worry, ShopIN.nyc Has You Covered And Supports Small Businesses – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To all the last-minute holiday shoppers across the Tri-State Area, there’s a way you can still get gifts to your door — no supply chain issues and shipping delays — while supporting small businesses in the Big Apple.

From headwear to houseware, Georgie’s Five & Dime has gifts galore.

“It’s just your neighborhood everything,” owner Michelle Pullen told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

And it means everything to Pullen, who opened the general store four months ago in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, her neighborhood of 14 years. She’s thankful to all those who shop small.

“You’re becoming a bit of a shareholder, a little bit of a stakeholder in your community, versus a big box or versus an Amazon,” Pullen said.

But if you prefer that type of shopping, Georgie’s is among dozens now on a similar online platform.

“It has 100% helped my customer base,” Pullen said.

It’s called ShopIN.nyc, a way anyone who lives in the Tri-State Area can shop the city’s small businesses, like Woods Groove, from home for same-day or next-day delivery.

Same-day delivery is guaranteed to Manhattan and Brooklyn. It’s same-day pickup and shipping of orders going to other shoppers in the Tri-State Area. They will receive their orders next day.

“It allows us to compete with someone like an Amazon or a big box, where we can’t afford to just simply ship everything for free or overnight product or to lower prices. So they give us kind of a leg to stand on and and make us competitive,” Woods Groove co-owner Robby Schnall said.

ShopIN.nyc co-owner and CEO Maya Komerov said that’s the goal behind the concept created early in the pandemic.

“As you like to walk your Main Street, and you go to many different stores and you come with everything together, like that’s exactly the experience that we’re creating online,” Komerov said.

From goods to groceries, there are more than 120,000 items to choose from.

And even if your order contains items from different stores, ShopIN.nyc delivers them to your door, all at once.

“When you get … you order five items on Amazon you get probably five boxes. When you order from three stores and then, the average order that we get come from three stores, but you get it in one bag so think how great is that for that environment,”” Komerov said.

It’s a sustainable, simple way to support the city’s small businesses and get your gifts in time for Christmas.

You must to get your orders in Thursday for Christmas Eve delivery. Orders over $60 are shipped for free, or there is a $5.95 delivery fee.

