Missing 16-year-old girl from elite NYC prep school disappeared from Bronx home



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 16-year-old girl with a scholarship to an elite Manhattan prep school came out of her family’s Bronx home on Saturday afternoon and now her mother fears she may be in danger.

“She walked suspiciously through the door on Saturday – said nothing, just walked out,” Jezlian Colon’s mother, Kimberly Valera, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday. “I haven’t heard from him since.”

Colon is a scholarship student at the All-Female Nightingale-Bamford School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Madeleine McCann: Portuguese Prosecutors Identify Suspect in Missing Girl’s Investigation

He spent most of his New Year away from home due to a coronavirus epidemic, but he started having problems at school when he personally started his second year last fall, his mother said.

Valera said she believes her daughter may have been picked up by someone after leaving their home in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Hill between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

“We don’t believe he got on the train because he disappeared from the area so quickly,” Valera said. “Her brother went with her to see if she could find him and she didn’t.”

Colon’s phone was switched off at 5pm on Saturday, but he was active on other social media apps.

“When we went to her computer, we noticed that the night she left, she logged into her Snapchat account at 8:00, 10:30, and 1:00 in the morning. I don’t know what device she was on, because her The phone was off. I don’t know, maybe he got access to it through someone else, “said Valera.

The Nightingale-Bamford School, which costs $ 59,000 a year, is a real-life inspiration for the fictional Constance Billard School for Girls, part of the TV series “Gossip Girl.” The author of the original “Gossip Girl” novel, Sicily von Jigesar, graduated from the Nightingale-Bamford School in 1988.

“We’re in regular contact with his family and we’re doing our best to help them find him,” Thomas Hein, communications director at Nightingale-Bamford School, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday.

“We are deeply concerned for her recovery, and committed to ensuring her safe return.”

Anyone with information about Colon’s disappearance can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) in Spanish.