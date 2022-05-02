Missing Alabama prison official had sold home, was expected to retire before murder suspect escaped



According to the local sheriff, a fugitive suspect in the Alabama murder, probably armed and dangerous, because a top prison official who was hoping to retire was involved in the jailbreak.

According to authorities, Cassie Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, were spotted in a surveillance video Friday morning in a parking lot about 70 miles west of Huntsville, Florence, Alabama.

According to investigators, the two are not related.

Vicky White is assistant director of correction at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence. According to Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton, he sold his home about a month ago and had been relocating to the beach for several months.

“Everyone thought he was going to retire,” she told a news briefing on Monday. “No one saw it coming.”

Authorities announced a warrant for Vicky White on Monday, but the sheriff said his alleged assistance could be forcibly removed.

“We all know it would be out of Vicky White’s character to do it voluntarily,” he said.

They got into a law enforcement vehicle and were later found abandoned in a parking lot by the sheriff’s office.

He told alleged colleagues he was going to take the detainee to the county courthouse for an assessment and later planned to stop at the doctor’s office, saying he was not feeling well. According to the sheriff, there was no scheduled assessment.

Authorities thought Vicky White came to work that day to serve her on the last day before retiring, Singleton said. But he still could not overcome all the bureaucratic obstacles.

“I think by selling the house, he probably had some cash access,” he said. “Retirement papers were never sent to the state retirement system. Before that happened, he had to hold a conference with the staff director.”

Casey White was serving an unrelated, 75-year sentence when he confessed to killing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015. He later pleaded not guilty to insanity. Singleton issued a warning Monday that fugitive detainees should be considered “extremely dangerous” and that any law enforcement officer who comes to him “should not take any chances.”

The jailbreak is comparable to the 2015 escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Danemora, New York, when a prison tailor there flirted with two convicted murderers to help them get out.

Seth Ferranti, a former content writer and filmmaker who was in addition to Showtime’s “Escape at Danemora” series, told Gadget Clock Digital that Casey White had persuaded prison officials and that the cases seemed “very similar” at first glance.

“Cones are notorious for being long dramas and super manipulative, but perhaps true love,” said Seth Ferranti, a former concert writer and filmmaker who was in addition to Showtime’s “Escape at Danemora” series.

According to the sheriff, Casey White had previously tried to escape from the county jail in late 2020.

His alleged plan was to take her hostage and break the facility on the day of her conviction before transferring her back to the state prison. Officers grab him a “shank” or prison knife and return him safely to prison.

He returned to the district jail in February this year.

Case White faces the potential death penalty if convicted of Rizvi’s death.

“His violent pass has nothing to lose,” Singleton said. “She is extremely dangerous.”

According to authorities, both whites could be armed.

Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.