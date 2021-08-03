Missing Belarusian Activist Is Found Dead in Park in Ukraine

A Belarusian anti-government activist was found dead in a park near his home in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Tuesday and police said they had opened an investigation to determine whether it was murder or d ‘suicide.

Activist Vitaly Shishov disappeared on Monday after going out for a morning jog, said his colleagues, who accused Belarusian authorities of killing him. On Tuesday, Kiev police said he was found hanged in the park and their investigation included the possibility that the death was “murder disguised as suicide”.

“The full picture of events will be confirmed after questioning of witnesses, analysis of video recordings” and other stages of the investigation, police said.

Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ authoritarian leader since 1994, has long suppressed dissent in his country and jailed thousands after large-scale protests against his regime last year. Now, the events of the past few weeks have signaled that he is also stepping up his campaign against the growing number of Belarusian exiles abroad.