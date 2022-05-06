Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew’s daughters standing by their father after dismissal of murder charges



Missing big girls Colorado Mother Suzanne Murphy speaks in support of their father just weeks after the charges against her were dropped and the women have been away for almost two years since their mother went missing.

Barry Morpheus sat next to his daughters, Mallory and Massey Morpheus, when he spoke to ABC News for the trio’s first interview after the murder charges against him were dropped.

“We have decided that we want to finally break the silence,” Mallory said in a broadcast interview on Friday.

Tuesday, May 10, 2020 marks two years since Suzanne Morpheus went missing. Less than a month ago, a Colorado judge approved a motion by prosecutors to dismiss charges against Barry over his disappearance.

Murphy was charged with murder, tampering with a dead human body, and tampering with physical evidence, among others related to his disappearance in May 2021 and the death of his wife.

Prosecutors in Colorado’s Eleventh Judicial District on April 19 asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Morpheus without prejudice, meaning they could still re-submit charges if they present new information, according to a recently released court filing. They argued that they felt they were close to finding Suzanne Morpheus’ body and that if they did, a forensic examination could clear or expel her husband, according to the filing.

“It’s been a sensitive rollercoaster, but we think we can finally take our first steps towards healing, which is a blessing,” said Massey Morpheus, according to the report. “We just know our dad better than anyone else, and we know he wasn’t involved in our mother’s disappearance.”

The dismissal was announced just weeks before Morpheus’ trial.

“In the case of general homicide, the death of the victim is rarely issued, but in such cases, the most influential result of the result is whether Mrs. Morpheus died. If the body is found there, further forensic examination could potentially convict or expel the accused.” Prosecutors’ filing status. “Given the need to conduct further investigations to resolve these issues, this is a good basis for dismissing the current allegations.”

They wrote that investigators had hoped to retrieve Morpheus’ remains in a remote area near the couple’s mountain home before the trial, but the weather hampered their efforts.

“I just love my daughters, and I love my wife,” he said during the interview. “I just want to find him.”

Susan Morpheus was reported missing on Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020. Officials say the family told them he had gone for a bike ride and never returned.

The sheriff’s office said it had worked with law enforcement partners to enforce the case, enforcing more than 135 search warrants nationwide and interviewing more than 400 people in multiple states. Law enforcement teams have seen more than 1,400 tips.

In a 131-page affidavit released after Morpheus’ arrest, investigators described how Morpheus realized he could not control his wife and her decision to leave, so instead “he did what he did all his life – to Susan. Like hunting and controlling. Animals were hunted and controlled. “

But Morpheus’ defense attorney told ABC that his team would take action against the district attorney in the case and would call for prosecutors to investigate the misconduct.

“If you want to honor Susan and the daughters, find Susan, “said Defense Attorney Iris Itan. . Because it’s hard for anyone to believe that Barry is not what he claims to be. “