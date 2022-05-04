Missing Emily Rogers: Milwaukee police say 23-year-old may be ‘victim of foul play’



The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman named Emily Rogers, whom they suspect may be a “victim of wrongdoing.”

The MPD on Tuesday issued a “serious missing person” warning for the woman. He was last seen eight days ago, authorities said.

“His disappearance is not voluntary and / or there is reasonable doubt that he is the victim of a foul play,” the MPD wrote in a Facebook post informing the public of Rogers’ disappearance.

The 23-year-old was last seen on April 26 in the 2500 block of West Becher Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to FOX 6 Milwaukee, he was officially reported missing on Sunday.

“I hope she’s safe somewhere,” her mother, Amy Rogers, told the outlet. “We need all the help we can get to find someone to help us.”

Rogers’ boyfriend was spotted near Burnham Park, Rogers’s friend told the outlet. The MPD searched the area on Monday afternoon, Fox 6 reported.

Her friend also told Fox 6 on Monday that the missing woman’s phone was found in a bush near South 36th Street and West Branting Lane, where she was last seen less than half a mile away.

Amy Rogers, who traveled from Texas to Milwaukee to help find her daughter, told Fox 6 that during her last conversation with Emily, she “asked her to come home because she has a family who need her, miss her and take her to Texas.” Wants where it is safe. “

The 23-year-old is described as being over 5 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has brown, medium length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her lower leg. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, skinny jeans and black and gold Timberland boots.

Authorities are asking Milwaukee police to contact Rogers at 414-935-7360 or contact anonymous crime stoppers at 414-224-tips with any information about Rogers’ whereabouts.

Police have not released any further details about the 23-year-old’s disappearance.