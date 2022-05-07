Missing Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom to be held on $5k bail, can’t speak to estranged husband



New Hampshire judge grants cash bail to Kayla Montgomery’s stepmother Missing girl Harmony Montgomery At $ 5,000, until she contacted Harmony’s father and her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery .

Kayla Montgomery, 31, must personally check in with the Manchester Police Department every day and participate in the treatment of substance abuse disorder under the terms of her bail order, the Manchester County court filing shows.

He said the accused was aware of the police investigation [Harmony Montgomery] He was arrested about ten days ago on charges of primary welfare fraud and did not attempt to flee, ”the order said.

Authorities indicted Kayla Montgomery in April Stolen property Allegations of gun theft since 2019. The lawsuit was filed after 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, at least in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, was charged with assaulting a career offender with a rap sheet. Charge eight new guns The man had already been charged in connection with the theft of a firearm in early April, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela .

Missing Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother faces new charges

The state argued that Kayla Montgomery had violated the court order by contacting Adam Montgomery, who was in prison over the phone. The court, however, ruled that the statement made during the call was not sufficient to deny bail to the accused, as per the order.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019, although police did not begin searching for her until December 2021 after learning that the girl had not attended school in the two years in Adam’s full custody. They see Adam Montgomery getting out of a car on December 31 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Father of New Hampshire Girl Harmony Montgomery hit with missing new charge

Investigators have found no link to the stolen firearm as Harmony went missing, they said.

Adam and Kayla have been arrested on separate charges. The allegations against the father include child abuse in 2019 for allegedly giving a partially blind child black eyes. Kayla Montgomery has been accused of fraudulently collecting food stamps in Harmony’s name a few months after her last visit to the baby.

After police questioned Adam Montgomery in 2021, they alleged that he had made contradictory statements – first claiming that he had recently spoken to Harmony and then claiming that the last time he saw Harmony was when his biological mother picked him up, near Thanksgiving 2019. In time.

Missing Harmony Montgomery: Father’s girlfriend found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire

He then stopped answering questions and told investigators, “I have nothing more to say … If I am not arrested, I will leave.”

He was arrested four days later. Adam Hillsboro has adjourned the trial of his defendant scheduled for last week in the North District of County Superior Court.

Harmony not found. The girl, now 7 years old, is described as being 4-feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He will probably be wearing glasses and blind in his right eye.

Anyone with information about him has been asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s Harmony Montgomery Tip Line at 603-203-6060.