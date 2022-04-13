Missing Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother facing new charges



New Hampshire authorities have charged Kayla Montgomery’s stepmother Missing girl Harmony Montgomery, Including new stolen property charges related to gun theft from 2019.

Kayla, 31, has filed a complaint with Manchester Attorney General John Formler alleging that the stolen firearms were stolen despite knowing or believing it.

The allegations against Kayla come after her estranged husband and Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery At least one career offender, including a rap sheet in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, was hit last week with eight new firearms-related firearms, according to the man who has already been charged. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela .

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019, although police did not begin searching for her until December 2021 after learning that the girl had not attended school in the two years in Adam’s full custody. They see Adam Montgomery getting out of a car in Manchester, New Hampshire on December 31.

Father of New Hampshire Girl Harmony Montgomery hit with missing new charge

Investigators have found no link to the stolen firearm as Harmony went missing, they said.

Adam (32) and Kayla have been arrested on separate charges. The allegations against the father include child abuse in 2019 for allegedly giving a partially blind child black eyes. Kayla Montgomery has been accused of fraudulently collecting food stamps in Harmony’s name a few months after her last visit to the baby.

After police questioned Adam Montgomery in 2021, they alleged that he had made contradictory statements – first claiming that he had recently spoken to Harmony and then claiming that the last time he saw Harmony was when his biological mother picked him up, near Thanksgiving 2019. In time.

Missing Harmony Montgomery: Father’s girlfriend found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire

He then stopped answering questions and told investigators, “I have nothing more to say … If I am not arrested, I will leave.”

He was arrested four days later. Adam Hillsboro County Superior Court has adjourned the trial of his accused scheduled for last week in the northern district.

Harmony not found. The girl, now 7 years old, is described as being 4-feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He will probably be wearing glasses and blind in his right eye.

Anyone with information about him has been asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s Harmony Montgomery Tip Line at 603-203-6060.