Missing Houston Tiger Is Found and Headed to a Ranch, Police Say
A tiger that was final seen wandering round a residential neighborhood in Houston final weekend has been discovered and “seems to be unhurt,” the Houston police mentioned on Saturday.
The tiger, a 9-month-old Bengal named India, was taken to an animal shelter, and on Sunday it will likely be introduced to the Cleveland Amory Black Magnificence Ranch in Murchison, Texas, the police mentioned.
“We bought him, and he’s wholesome,” Ronald Borza, a commander with the Houston Police Division, mentioned in a video launched by the division, which confirmed him petting the tiger because it drank from a bottle.
The tiger drew widespread consideration after movies circulated on-line that confirmed it meandering via a West Houston neighborhood.
At a information convention on Saturday night time, Commander Borza mentioned the tiger had been discovered after an worker of the town’s animal shelter spoke to a pal of the tiger’s proprietor, who mentioned the proprietor wished to flip the tiger in.
Commander Borza mentioned the proprietor was the spouse of Victor Cuevas, 26, who had been the final particular person seen with the tiger.
She introduced the tiger to the Houston police on Saturday, Commander Borza mentioned.
He mentioned the tiger would give you the chance to roam freely on the ranch in Murchison, “the place, hopefully, he’ll stay the remainder of his life in a very protected surroundings.”
“You shouldn’t have that in your house,” he mentioned. “It’s not good for the tiger.”
Commander Borza mentioned Mr. Cuevas’s spouse was not dealing with expenses, however that an investigation was persevering with. He mentioned the tiger had been “handed round a little bit” however that she had identified all alongside the place the tiger was.
Commander Borza thanked a number of officers who had helped seek for the animal.
“I feel the general public thought it’d be straightforward to catch a tiger,” he mentioned, “but it surely wasn’t in any respect.”
On Friday, Commander Borza had mentioned at a information convention that he believed the tiger had been handed round six to eight instances in current days among the many houses of individuals concerned in dealing with unique animals.
Commander Borza mentioned the police had visited identified homeowners of unique animals within the Houston space in hopes of discovering it.
Within the movies that circulated on-line, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who lives within the neighborhood attracts his handgun when he sees the tiger. Later, Mr. Cuevas comes out to corral the tiger. A video exhibits him kissing the animal as he leads it away.
Mr. Cuevas was arrested on Monday and charged with evading arrest, a felony, after he was seen placing the tiger in a white S.U.V. and driving off from the scene, in accordance to the Houston police.
On Wednesday, Mr. Cuevas was launched from the Fort Bend County Jail, the place he had been held on a $50,000 bond, in accordance to Wesley Wittig, government assistant district legal professional in Fort Bend County.
However two days later, a choose revoked the bond, turned Mr. Cuevas over to the custody of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Workplace and set a new bond at $300,000.
Mr. Cuevas had beforehand been charged with homicide within the taking pictures of a man in 2017, however he had been launched on bond by the point the tiger incident occurred.
A metropolis ordinance bars Houston residents from proudly owning tigers, and a violation is a misdemeanor. Outdoors Houston however inside the remainder of Harris County, proudly owning wild animals, corresponding to tigers, is permitted below sure situations.
The lacking tiger had prompted concern amongst owners in addition to animal rights activists, together with Carole Baskin, who was featured within the 2020 Netflix documentary collection “Tiger King.”
Ms. Baskin mentioned in a Fb put up that she would supply a $5,000 reward to whoever may safely hand over the tiger to an animal sanctuary accredited by the World Federation of Sanctuaries, a nonprofit that cares for animals which are deserted, displaced or harm.
Michael Levenson contributed reporting.
