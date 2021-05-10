Missing Houston Tiger Is Found and Headed to a Ranch, Police Say

At a information convention on Saturday night time, Commander Borza mentioned the tiger had been discovered after an worker of the town’s animal shelter spoke to a pal of the tiger’s proprietor, who mentioned the proprietor wished to flip the tiger in.

Commander Borza mentioned the proprietor was the spouse of Victor Cuevas, 26, who had been the final particular person seen with the tiger.

She introduced the tiger to the Houston police on Saturday, Commander Borza mentioned.

He mentioned the tiger would give you the chance to roam freely on the ranch in Murchison, “the place, hopefully, he’ll stay the remainder of his life in a very protected surroundings.”

“You shouldn’t have that in your house,” he mentioned. “It’s not good for the tiger.”

Commander Borza mentioned Mr. Cuevas’s spouse was not dealing with expenses, however that an investigation was persevering with. He mentioned the tiger had been “handed round a little bit” however that she had identified all alongside the place the tiger was.

Commander Borza thanked a number of officers who had helped seek for the animal.

“I feel the general public thought it’d be straightforward to catch a tiger,” he mentioned, “but it surely wasn’t in any respect.”