Missing Kentucky girl Serenity McKinney’s body found; mother, boyfriend charged with murder



Missing 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, who was last seen alive in Kentucky on Christmas Eve two years ago, has been found dead, and the girl’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder.

Despite the arrest, the murder investigation is ongoing, as it was not reported earlier this month that other family members had not seen the girl since December 24, 2020.

Detectives found the 4-year-old’s body around 2 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullet County Line, Kentucky State Police said.

The girl’s mother, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, 26, both Shepherdsville residents, were already in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center after being charged with trespassing. They were arrested in Kansas last week and sent back to Kentucky.

Following the discovery of the body, McKinney and Hill were charged with manslaughter and abuse by Kentucky State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

The Bullet County Coroner’s Office took the girl’s body to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy Saturday morning. The results are pending.

On Feb. 3, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office revealed that family members had contacted authorities after McKinney had not been seen for more than a year. They last reported seeing McKinney alive on December 24, 2020.

Her parents were refusing to cooperate, according to the sheriff’s office, and the girl’s final location was unknown at the time but was believed to be in the Shelby, Jefferson, Bullet County area.

Kentucky State Police said they were contacted Feb. 2 by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance in the investigation into the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl who was last seen in December 2020. The case is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 4 Detective.

Other agencies assisting the investigation include the US Secret Service, the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Bullet County Sheriff’s Office, the Radcliffe Police Department, the Radcliffe Fire Department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Jefferson County Survey.