World

Missing Kentucky girl Serenity McKinney’s body found; mother, boyfriend charged with murder

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Missing Kentucky girl Serenity McKinney’s body found; mother, boyfriend charged with murder
Written by admin
Missing Kentucky girl Serenity McKinney’s body found; mother, boyfriend charged with murder

Missing Kentucky girl Serenity McKinney’s body found; mother, boyfriend charged with murder

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Missing 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, who was last seen alive in Kentucky on Christmas Eve two years ago, has been found dead, and the girl’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder.

Despite the arrest, the murder investigation is ongoing, as it was not reported earlier this month that other family members had not seen the girl since December 24, 2020.

Detectives found the 4-year-old’s body around 2 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullet County Line, Kentucky State Police said.

Lewisville activists arrested for trying to assassinate mayoral candidate, socialism, gun control

The girl’s mother, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, 26, both Shepherdsville residents, were already in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center after being charged with trespassing. They were arrested in Kansas last week and sent back to Kentucky.

The official cause of death has not been disclosed.

The official cause of death has not been disclosed.
(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Following the discovery of the body, McKinney and Hill were charged with manslaughter and abuse by Kentucky State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

The Bullet County Coroner’s Office took the girl’s body to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy Saturday morning. The results are pending.

On Feb. 3, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office revealed that family members had contacted authorities after McKinney had not been seen for more than a year. They last reported seeing McKinney alive on December 24, 2020.

Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill

Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill
(Shelby County Detention Center)

READ Also  Window Washer Falls to Death at Brooklyn High-Rise in Apparent Accident – Gadget Clock

Her parents were refusing to cooperate, according to the sheriff’s office, and the girl’s final location was unknown at the time but was believed to be in the Shelby, Jefferson, Bullet County area.

Kentucky State Police said they were contacted Feb. 2 by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance in the investigation into the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl who was last seen in December 2020. The case is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 4 Detective.

Other agencies assisting the investigation include the US Secret Service, the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Bullet County Sheriff’s Office, the Radcliffe Police Department, the Radcliffe Fire Department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Jefferson County Survey.

#Missing #Kentucky #girl #Serenity #McKinneys #body #mother #boyfriend #charged #murder

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Why Are Texas Republicans Proposing a New Congressional Map?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment