Missing man found dead inside a dinosaur statue in Spain



The physique of a 39-year-old man in Spain has been found inside a dinosaur statue, and the police are presently investigating the matter.

In accordance with The Guardian, native authorities have been alerted to Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of Barcelona, after a father-son duo reported a scent popping out of a papier-mâché determine of a Stegosaurus in the world.

With the assistance of fireside brigade groups, the dinosaur leg was reduce open to retrieve the physique. In accordance with the police, the man had been reported lacking by his household and no foul play is suspected.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d’un residence dins d’un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 — El Mirall.web (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

As per native media, the unnamed man was making an attempt to retrieve a cell phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the determine and was left trapped the other way up, unable to name for assist.

In accordance with a BBC report, the police are but to verify how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are ready for the post-mortem report.

In the meantime, the statue has been faraway from its place outdoors town’s Cubic Constructing in the meanwhile.