Missing person: Police searching for NYU adjunct professor last seen at Upper West Side apartment



UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for an NYU professor who has been missing for several days.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Suryanarayan Hegde was reported missing on Sunday.

Hegde is an adjunct professor at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Police say he suffers from Dementia.

He was last seen at his apartment located on West 83rd Street on the Upper West Side around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Hegde is described as 5’5” and 110 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket and dark-colored pants.

Police released a photo of Hegde hoping to find him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

