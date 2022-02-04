Missing: Police are searching for an 84-year-old Brooklyn man who was last seen in Bensonhurst



BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing for over 24 hours.

Eighty-four-year-old Rubin Marmolejos was last seen leaving his Bensonhurst apartment at 130 Avenue P Wednesday morning around 10:00 a.m.

Marmolejos is described as approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 200 lbs., dark complexion, eye glasses, brown eyes with short salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black hat, dark pants and black shoes.

Rubin’s family is concerned saying he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

