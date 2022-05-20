‘Missing’ Small town girl’s journey from cheerleader to sex-trafficked ‘hostage’ Corinna Paige Slusser | Watch full episode

‘Lacking’ Small town girl’s journey from cheerleader to sex-trafficked ‘hostage’ Corinna Paige Slusser | Watch full episode



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Within the new episode of “Lacking,” Eyewitness Information investigative reporter Kristin Thorne examines the disappearance of Corinna Paige Slusser, who went from small-town Pennsylvania cheerleader to sex-trafficked “hostage” in New York Metropolis, the place she vanished nearly half a decade in the past.

In accordance to police, somebody reported seeing Slusser leaving the Haven Motel on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens early one September morning in 2017. She has by no means been seen once more.

That is the story of a heartbroken mom’s decided seek for her daughter, alongside the way in which confronting harmful pimps, mysterious extortion makes an attempt, and confounding clues on social media in her quest for solutions.

Is Slusser nonetheless alive, trapped in a sex-trafficking nightmare? Her mom, Sabina Tuorto, hopes this investigation will assist her discover out what occurred to her daughter.

Here’s a timeline of Corinna’s case:

CORINNA SLUSSER TIMELINE

October 6, 1998 – Corinna Paige Slusser is born in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

September 2013 – June 2016 – Corinna attends Central Columbia Excessive College then Bloomsburg Space Excessive College. She participates in monitor and cheerleading. She has many buddies and will get common grades.

September 2016 – Corinna begins her senior 12 months at Bloomsburg Excessive College, however decides she not needs to take part in monitor and cheerleading. Her grades begin to drop. She begins hanging with a distinct crowd. She begins preventing loads along with her mom, Sabina Tuorto.

October 2016 – One week shy of her 18th birthday, Corinna and her buddy are arrested for shoplifting at an area greenback retailer.

October 2016 – January 2017 – Corinna skips college commonly. She is routinely consuming and smoking pot.

January 2017 – Corinna drops out of Bloomsburg Excessive College and begins attending an internet constitution college. She does not attend her on-line courses. She by no means obtained her highschool diploma. On January 3, Corinna tweets textual content messages she despatched Sabina telling her, “I want issues to change. I want to be completely happy. I misplaced motivation and objectives due to how sad I have been. I hate myself and I want to train myself to love me and also you. I need us to do it collectively. I do not need to be your disappointment however I am sorry. I want you mommy. I need you to assist me.”

April 2017 – Corinna makes an attempt to kill herself by swallowing 50 500mg acetaminophen (Tylenol) capsules at her home. Certainly one of Corinna’s buddies calls Sabina at work and tells Sabina that Corinna is in an emergency room in Bloomsburg. Corinna is transferred to the ICU at Geisinger Medical Middle in Danville, Pennsylvania. Her liver is failing and docs inform Sabina that Corinna may have a liver transplant. Greater than per week later, Corinna recovers however is hospitalized in a psychiatric unit for 3 days. A buddy of Corinna’s tells “Lacking” that when she visited Corinna within the hospital she was texting “a man from New York.”

Might 2017 – Corinna will get a big tattoo on the middle of her chest.

June 2017 – Corinna strikes out of her residence with Sabina and strikes in with a buddy in close by Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She works at Applebee’s.

August 2017 – Corinna abruptly strikes out of the home in Hazleton. She tells her mom that her buddy kicked her out and was refusing to give her any of her garments. When Sabina calls the buddy, the buddy tells her that Corinna owes her lease cash and he or she just isn’t giving Corinna any of her stuff again till she pays her the cash she is owed. Corinna’s buddy Kayleigh LeVan tells ‘Lacking’ {that a} man picked up Corinna from the home and instructed the roommate Corinna would not want her garments anyway as a result of he would purchase her tons of garments.

August 19, 2017 – Corinna posts on Fb that she is in Brooklyn. Sabina texts Corinna asking what she is doing in New York. Sabina mentioned Corinna made it sound like she was simply visiting and had no plans to keep in New York.

August 2017 – Corinna turns into concerned within the intercourse commerce in New York Metropolis. Sabina mentioned Corinna instructed her that she acquired a job doing “payroll” and was on the lookout for a studio residence.

August 25, 2017 (1:00 PM) – A person by the identify Yhovanny Peguero allegedly assaults Corinna on the Harlem Vista Lodge. It is unclear how Corinna met Peguero. Peguero, 32, of Harlem, has been out and in of jail since he was 19-years-old. He is been arrested 9 occasions and has been convicted of housebreaking, theft, intercourse trafficking, selling prostitution, assault, harassment, legal mischief, possessing and promoting medication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. In accordance to police paperwork, Peguero allegedly stole $300 from Corinna. Corinna confronted Peguero who allegedly grabbed her by her neck, slammed her towards a wall, and choked her. Corinna referred to as 911 and was taken to the hospital.

August 28, 2017 – Yhovanny Peguero is arrested for assaulting Corinna. He is charged with assault, harassment, and legal obstruction of respiratory or blood circulation. A decide points a six-month order of safety towards Peguero. The order states he’s not allowed to have any communication with Corinna, together with over telephone, textual content, e-mail, or social media, or he may face up to 7 years in jail. Peguero posts $1,000 bail and is launched from jail.

A couple of days later – Sabina receives a replica of the order of safety at her residence in Bloomsburg. She calls Corinna who tells her mom that the whole lot is okay – {that a} man robbed her, however she is OK now and the person is in jail.

Early September 2017 – Corinna meets Ishi Woney, a 21-year-old aspiring rapper, who’s later arrested on intercourse trafficking prices for prostituting Corinna and one other girl.

September 3, 2017 – Corinna reaches out to Yhovanny Peguero over Fb Messenger. She writes, “How are you, are you okay?”

September 7, 2017 – Peguero responds to Corinna over Fb messenger in violation of the order of safety. He writes, “Hello how are u. Are u alright? And I miss u nonetheless.”

September 7, 2017 – Corinna tweets about getting her first residence in New York in Jerome Park within the Bronx. She writes with footage of the residence, “By no means been extra happier in my life. Without end dream achieved.”

September 8, 2017 – The final time Corinna updates her profile footage on Fb and Instagram. She writes, “Cheers to pumpkin spice and fall trend in my new residence.”

September 10, 2017 – Corinna posts her final publish on social media. She posted an image of somebody smoking what seems to be marijuana. She writes, “Cyphin mid day mid street is at all times good for the soul.” It is unclear whether it is Corinna within the image. The identification of the particular person within the image has by no means been confirmed. The placement of the Instagram publish is the Bronx.

September 10 – 20, 2017 – Ishi Woney and Corinna change 806 textual content messages.

September 11, 2017 – Corinna’s aunt sends Corinna a number of textual content messages making an attempt to verify in along with her after listening to that Corinna was assaulted. “I simply discovered what had been occurring with my favourite niece,” she wrote. “Occurring? Not a lot is goin on what you imply,” Corinna responded. The aunt asks Corinna concerning the man who harm her. Corinna mentioned her aunt should not fear as a result of he is in jail, which is a lie as a result of Corinna had been speaking with Peguero over Fb Messenger. “Effectively that will not occur once more,” Corinna texted her aunt.

September 16, 2017 (11:27 PM) – Ishi Woney sends an image to Corinna over Fb Messenger of himself, Corinna and one other girl. The opposite girl would later be recognized as certainly one of Woney’s intercourse trafficking victims. She was additionally marketed with Corinna as a “two woman particular.”

September 20, 2017 – The final day Corinna is seen. In accordance to police, somebody reported seeing Corinna leaving the Haven Motel on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens early within the morning. Prosecutors imagine Ishi Woney was with Corinna on the motel that morning. Police instructed Corinna’s mom that the Haven Motel had no working surveillance cameras.

September 20, 2017 (round 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM) – Corinna calls her mom and says she needs to come residence. Sabina tells her that she goes to her father’s funeral in Florida and they’ll discuss when she will get again. Corinna says she’s going to attempt to take a practice to Florida for her grandfather’s funeral. She tells Sabina she is unable to fly as a result of somebody stole her driver’s license and Social Safety card.

September 20, 2017 (7:04 PM) – Corinna sends a Fb message to Yhovanny Peguero asking to come see him. She wrote, “please let me come if not I might be locked up.” She mentioned a person left her at a motel “with no cash and meals.”

September 20, 2017 (10:34 PM) – Yhovanny Peguero tries to name Corinna over Fb. She does not decide up. That is the final Fb interplay between Corinna and Peguero. We have no idea if the 2 ever met up.

September 20, 2017 (5:40 AM) – Corinna leaves Kayleigh a mysterious voicemail and sounds frantic.

September 24, 2017 – Sabina leaves Pennsylvania to Florida for her father’s funeral.

September 24, 2017 (10:48 AM) – Ishi Woney makes an attempt to name Corinna over Fb. She doesn’t reply.

Late September 2017 – Sabina is making an attempt to attain Corinna. Her telephone goes straight to voicemail. Corinna just isn’t responding to any textual content messages.

October 1, 2017 – Sabina returns to Bloomsburg. She will get in contact with Corinna’s buddies who say they haven’t heard from Corinna.

October 2 or 3, 2017 – Sabina recordsdata a lacking individuals report with the Montour Township Police Division in Bloomsburg, PA. A subsequent investigative report reveals that Montour Township Police spoke with the Manhattan District Legal professional’s Workplace about Corinna’s case and the order of safety she had towards Yhovanny Peguero. In accordance to the Montour Township report, the Manhattan DA’s Workplace instructed them “given Peguero’s background there’s a concern that he could also be holding Slusser towards her will and prostituting her out for cash.”

October 19, 2017 – The NYPD emails Corinna telling her that “your loved ones has reported you lacking” and so they need to know “in case you are okay”. Corinna by no means responds.

October 29, 2017 (6:31 PM) – Ishi Woney messages Corinna over Fb. He says, “Hey I miss you. Can u simply hit me up and let me know u okay.”

Early November 2017 – Sabina takes Corinna’s story to the media and her story goes viral on TikTok.

November 3, 2017 – Two NYPD officers interview a lady and Ishi Woney at a resort in New Jersey concerning the disappearance of Corinna. We have no idea what they instructed the police as a result of the police is not going to launch their investigative data on Corinna’s case to “Lacking” as a result of Corinna is taken into account a sufferer of a intercourse offense. The NYPD wouldn’t do an interview with “Lacking” to focus on Corinna’s case. They mentioned in an announcement, “We’re unable to accommodate the request for an interview. The investigation stays ongoing.”

November 9, 2017 – A former detective within the Grand Prairie Police Division in Texas says he obtained a Crime Stoppers tip from the NYPD that Corinna could also be in Grand Prairie being held captive.

April 2018 – Somebody tries to extort Sabina for $7,500 saying that they’d Corinna and have been holding her captive. Sabina tries to wire cash to them, however the cash does not undergo. The particular person mentioned to meet them with the cash within the parking zone of a ladies’s hospital in Greensboro, NC. The NYPD advises Sabina that it might be a rip-off. Sabina nearly goes however decides towards it. She mentioned the subsequent day the particular person messaged her saying, “Bear in mind today although April 17, Tuesday 2018. As a result of it is the day you nearly acquired her.”

Spring 2018 – Sabina receives an nameless letter within the mail to her residence in Bloomsburg. The person solely identifies himself as “Carlos C.” He mentioned he believes he noticed Corinna on September 26, 2017, round 8:30 p.m. close to 67th Street in Queens. He mentioned the girl was chasing after his buddy and was shouting that she was going to “sue him.” The person identifies his buddy by first and final identify within the letter. He mentioned he tried texting his buddy after that night time, however his buddy by no means responded. “Lacking” tried to contact the person’s buddy, however couldn’t discover any working contact data for him.

Spring 2018 – The FBI turns into concerned within the investigation. The FBI raids Corinna’s room in Bloomsburg. They take a few of her private objects and get a DNA pattern from Sabina in case they discover Corinna’s physique or different proof of what could have occurred to her. The FBI tells Sabina that Corinna’s telephone was final pinged in Jamaica, Queens.

February 26, 2018 – Police arrest Ishi Woney at a resort in New Jersey for possession of medicine and for allegedly assaulting the girl who’s pictured within the picture Woney despatched to Corinna over Fb messenger on September 16, 2017.

Might 2018 – Yhovanny Peguero and Marcus McWright are charged with selling prostitution in Manhattan. The Manhattan DA is not going to inform “Lacking” who the prostitution prices contain, however in accordance to court docket paperwork Peguero and McWright between June 7, 2017, and October 13, 2017 “knowingly superior and profited from prostitution by managing, supervising, controlling and proudly owning, both alone or in affiliation with others, a home of prostitution and a prostitution enterprise and enterprise involving prostitution exercise by two or extra individuals for prostitution.” Sabina mentioned investigators instructed her that McWright posted on-line intercourse ads for Corinna.

October 31, 2018 – Ishi Woney is arrested on federal prices for intercourse trafficking Corinna and the girl pictured within the Fb picture that Woney despatched to Corinna on September 16, 2017. FBI Assistant Director-in-Cost William F. Sweeney Jr. mentioned in a press launch, “As alleged, Woney compelled his sufferer to have interaction in prostitution by pressure and coercion, and he used each this sufferer and Corinna Slusser, who has been lacking since September 2017, in on-line ads selling prostitution.”

November 28, 2018 – Ishi Woney is sentenced to 15 years in federal jail. Through the sentencing, Sabina pleaded with Ishi to inform her the place Corinna is. Sabina tells “Lacking” that Ishi stood up within the courtroom, rotated and checked out Sabina, and mentioned, “I do not know the place your daughter is. I do not know if she’s lifeless or alive. However I am praying that she is.” Ishi Woney is serving out his sentence at Terre Haute federal jail in Indiana. He’s anticipated to be launched on November 28, 2031.

Winter 2019 – Sabina sends a letter to the White Home and President Donald Trump expressing her frustration with the FBI in New York who she says just isn’t responding to her calls and emails.

February 14, 2019 – Sabina receives a response from the White Home relating to her e-mail. The letter acknowledged, “White Home workers reviewed your correspondence and forwarded it to the suitable Federal company for additional motion.” Sabina mentioned FBI officers in New York subsequently reached out to her and apologized for not returning her messages. Lacking requested an on-camera interview with the FBI in New York to focus on Corinna’s case, however they mentioned, “We do not have a remark.”

Spring 2019 – Sabina buys a telephone and connects it to Corinna’s telephone quantity. All of Corinna’s pictures, apps, calendar reminders, and emails load on the telephone, however not her textual content messages or her name log. They’re utterly gone. The FBI asks if they will have the telephone. Sabina turns it over. Sabina says the FBI gave the telephone again to her two months later. Sabina says they did not inform her something about what they could have discovered on the telephone.

January 15, 2020 (11:18 AM) – Sabina confronts Yhovanny Peguero at certainly one of his court docket hearings in Manhattan. Peguero tells Sabina that he thinks Corinna is alive and that she’s “exploring” New York Metropolis. He tells Sabina that he by no means attacked Corinna on the Harlem Vista Lodge.

February 21, 2020 – Marcus McWright, of Forest Hills, Queens, is convicted of selling prostitution. He’s launched from jail one month afterward March 26, 2020. “Lacking” believes he was launched early due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Metropolis of New York’s try to clear the prisons.

June 4, 2021 (9:51 PM) – An NYPD officer arrests Yhovanny Peguero close to Occasions Sq.. The officer mentioned he noticed Peguero promoting crack cocaine. The officer searched Peguero and mentioned he present in Peguero’s pocket a number of plastic luggage stuffed with crack cocaine in addition to a rock of crack cocaine. A decide remands Peguero with out bail.

October 25, 2021 – Yhovanny Peguero is sentenced to 2-5 years within the New York State jail system on the drug and prostitution prices. He’s housed at Naked Hill Correctional Facility in Malone, New York. He might be launched as early as October 2, 2023.

November 13, 2021 – Corinna’s social media accounts reveals exercise. Sabina mentioned that she has not used Corinna’s accounts, so does somebody have entry to her accounts, or is Corinna lively on social media herself?

This conception of the sequence “Lacking” started again in September of 2021, the primary day Kristin Thorne coated the disappearance of Gabby Petito and met along with her distraught dad and mom on Lengthy Island. The story consumed the subsequent two months of Kristin’s life.

All through this time, Kristin spoke routinely with Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito. Most of what they spoke about, she has by no means reported, however one factor he made clear to her is that he wished the media to cowl different lacking individuals. He mentioned they deserved consideration, too, and he was proper.

WATCH | Kristin Thorne on the emotional course of behind investigative sequence ‘Lacking’

Kristin began to have a look at databases of lacking individuals throughout the Tri-State space and as she scrolled by the lots of of faces, she considered not solely these individuals however their households and buddies and the ripple impact of ache that’s brought about once they disappeared.

She thought, “Possibly I may help?”

She began calling non-public investigators round New York Metropolis on the lookout for circumstances to profile.

We first profiled the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg, which you’ll be able to watch under.

In our second story, we examined the disappearance of Chelsea Michelle Cobo, which you’ll be able to watch under.

Beneath, Kristin Thorne explains in her personal phrases why she launched the brand new sequence, “Lacking.”

WATCH | Kristin Thorne on the method behind investigative sequence ‘Lacking’

If you realize something concerning the disappearance of Leanne Marie Hausberg, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, or Corinna Paige Slusser name the NYPD Lacking Individuals Squad at 212-694-7781. Suggestions may be saved nameless.

