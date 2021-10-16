Mission DU Admission: These colleges have released the third ‘cutoff’, know where the percentage of marks has decreased. Know where by what percentage the marks decreased

Out of about 70 thousand seats available for undergraduate courses in Delhi University and affiliated colleges, 48,000 seats have been enrolled.

As part of the ongoing admission process in Delhi University (DU), some of its affiliated colleges on Saturday released the third ‘cutoff’ list for admission to undergraduate courses. In this there is a decrease in marks from 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent as compared to the second list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College has released the third cutoff list for BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, offering admission to students with up to 1.5 percent less marks than the second list. The college had released the first cutoff list for those with 100 percentile but no applications (general category) were received for this course after which the cutoff marks were raised to 98.5 percent.

Now the college is offering admission to this course to 97 percentiles. However, the seats for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section quota for this course were filled after the very first list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College has fixed 93.33 percent and 96.33 percent marks in the third cutoff list for doing B.Sc (Hons) in Botany and Chemistry subjects respectively. On the other hand, girl students will get an additional relaxation of one percent marks in these subjects. Delhi University will release its third cutoff list on Saturday itself.

Aryabhatta College has also cut marks from 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent in its third cutoff list. The college had set the highest cutoff for BA (Hons) in Psychology at 98.5 per cent which has now been reduced to 98.25 per cent.

Similarly, the cutoff list for BA (Hons) in Hindi has been reduced by one percent to 84 percent. The cutoff for BA (Hons) in English has come down from 95.5 percent to 94.75 percent. Similarly, the cutoff for B.Com (Hons) has come down from 97.5 percent to 97 percent.

