Mission Extreme Movie Download (2022) 480p 720p 1080p

Mission Extreme Movie is an upcoming Indian bengali-language action drama film. The movie release date is April 30, 2022. directed by Faisal Ahmed, Sunny Sanwar. The film starring Arifin Shuvo, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Nabila, Taskeen Rahman and Misha Sawdagor in the lead cast in this movie.

Mission Extreme Information

Release Date: 30 April 2022 (India)

Movies Name: Mission Extreme (2022)

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Faisal Ahmed, Sunny Sanwar

Producer: Sarathi Guha, Sayak Khan, Rajnahar, Sunny Sanwar

Production: Cop Creation

Writer: Sunny Sanwar

Music: Mayeen Uddin Rehman

Language: Bengali

Watch on: Theatres

Mission Extreme Story?

Nabid Al Shahriar is a conscientious police officer of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, trying to track down a group of terrorists, who want to create inquietude and rampancy of terrorism. To stave them off, he along with his associates tries to find out what they’re up to.

Mission Extreme Star Cast

Arifin Shuvo as Nabid

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee as Sylvi

Sadia Nabila as Era

Taskeen Rahman as Khalid

Misha Sawdagor as Khan (as Misa Sawdagar)

Shahiduzzaman Selim as Police Commissioner

Shatabdi Wadud as Mahabub

Manoj Kumar Pramanik as Rana (as Monoj Kumar Pramanik)

Maznum Mizan as Salehin (as Majnun Mijan)

Aryan Ashik as Shooter

Sumit Sen Gupta as Shaheed

Syed Hasan Imam as Home Minister

Rakibul Hasan Mahmud

Mahtim Munna as Singer

Yusof Mutahar as Athlete

Omar Faruk Nayon as Musician

Md Abdullah Al Noman

Ajminur Oarish as Police

Golam Faruk Ovey as Musician (credit only)

Khankir Pola as Cid Officer, (as Md Mahedi Hasan)

Tawsif Rabbi as Tawsif

Tawsif Reza

Mehraz Rony

Rahim Sarowar Shuvo

Aref Syed as Jayesh

Special appearances

This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.