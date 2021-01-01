Mission Shakti: What is Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign? Know the purpose and special things – Learn all about Yogi Adityanath Sarkar’s Mission Shakti Abhiyan

The Yogi government prepared to curb the crimes of women in Uttar Pradesh and launched Mission Shakti. The mission was launched in October last year. In the first phase of the campaign, extensive public awareness programs on women’s safety and empowerment were organized. In the second phase, the operation was carried out as an operation. Thus, the Yogi government began the work by dividing this whole mission into phases.

After the launch of Mission Shakti, its effects are also coming to light in UP. Women are becoming aware of their rights and laws. According to the government, crimes against women have also come under control. Yogi’s mission power is said to be a successful mission. His third Rakshabandhan has started.

The third phase of mission power

From the day of Rakshabandhan on 21st August, the Yogi Government launched the third phase of Mission Shakti in UP. Under Mission Shakti 3.0, Chief Minister Yogi launched Niradhar Mahila Pension Yojana. Under the scheme, Rs 451 crore was transferred to 29.68 lakh women’s accounts and Rs 1.55 lakh to girls’ accounts. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 30.12 crore was also released for women.

Officers have these instructions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state to take crimes against women seriously. He directed the authorities to take criminal cases involving women and girls seriously. Not only this, such incidents should be immediately noticed and immediate action should be taken.

Mission is the purpose of power

The mission of the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Mission Shakti Abhiyan is to create awareness among women and girls. To make them independent. In addition to revealing the identities of those who have committed violence against women, women in the state feel safe. Under the mission, the aim is to create awareness on issues related to women and children. Many campaigns and programs are being run at the government level for the safety, respect and self-reliance of women and girls.

Highlights of mission power

Any cases involving women and girls will go to court, send them fast track and complete the hearing early.

Rape cases should be given first priority and the perpetrators should be severely punished.

– Engage all departments in the campaign so that women do not have to face any problem.

– 24 departments have been selected in UP, which are working for women at government or local or international level.

After convicting a person who has committed a crime against women in court, his photographs will be posted on all fours and his identity will be highlighted.

– Take strict action against men and women, arrest them and send them to jail.

Separate helpdesks for women in all police stations, where women officers and constables should also be women.