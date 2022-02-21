Mississippi: 6-year-old shot and killed during drive-by, police say
A 6-year-old man was shot dead and several others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Mississippi, officials said.
McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said four victims were shot in a park behind McComb High School, 80 miles south of Jackson, WJTV. Report.
The teen was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, WLBT Report. The status of other victims was not provided.
No suspects have been arrested and McComb police are investigating the incident.
