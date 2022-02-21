Mississippi: 6-year-old shot and killed during drive-by, police say



A 6-year-old man was shot dead and several others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Mississippi, officials said.

McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said four victims were shot in a park behind McComb High School, 80 miles south of Jackson, WJTV. Report .

The teen was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, WLBT Report . The status of other victims was not provided.

No suspects have been arrested and McComb police are investigating the incident.