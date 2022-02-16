World

Mississippi escaped inmate in custody after manhunt, some prison employees facing disciplinary action

A Mississippi The weekly killer who escaped from prison for the second time in nearly four years over the weekend has been recaptured, with a dozen prison staff now facing disciplinary action, according to authorities.

Michael Floyd Wilson, also known as “Pretty Boy Floyd, 51,” was taken into custody in Harrison County just before 1 p.m. Tuesday by deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a woman informed Wilson of his whereabouts after he was hit by a car. Deputies chased after the car, which eventually ran out of gas, and Wilson was arrested without incident, Mississippi Department of Correction Commissioner Burle Kane said during a news briefing Tuesday.

Mississippi Department of Correctional Commissioner Burle Cain spoke during a press conference Tuesday regarding the escape and capture of Michael Floyd Wilson.

(Mississippi Division of Corrections)

Wilson escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Institution in Parle, Mississippi, about 11 miles southeast of Jackson on Saturday, Kane said. Officials initially believe Wilson escaped on Sunday.

According to Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, penitentiary spokesman Leo Honeycut said Monday that Wilson was injured after scaling a 12-foot fence and two-foot razor wire before escaping from prison. Wilson was wearing gloves that were stuck to the wire, officials said.

During the search for Wilson, he used a fake nickname and was apparently able to get treatment at a hospital for his injuries – twice, the paper reported. In both cases he was treated and released.

After the escape, Kane said a dozen MDOC employees were on administrative leave pending disciplinary action, including management. He noted that taking Wilson out of maximum security was the biggest mistake.

Also known as Michael Floyd Wilson, "Beautiful boy Floyd," 51, escaped the central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Parle, Mississippi over the weekend.

(Mississippi Division of Corrections)

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 after being convicted of beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport. He is also serving a sentence for theft and possession of firearms by a criminal, Clareon-Laser.

Wilson had previously fled the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Lexville in July 2018 and was recaptured more than two days later in Ocean Springs, about 70 miles away.

An investigation is under way to determine what happened, or whether the escape was an internal affair, Kane added.

“Well, take her to Walnut Grove so that she has a hard time getting out of there,” he added, citing superior security. “It won’t happen again.”

