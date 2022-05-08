Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on banning birth control: ‘That is not what we are focused on at this time’



Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will not say Sunday whether his state will ban abortion in the future after confirming that his state will ban abortion if it overturns Rowe v. Wade.

The Republican governor appeared on two news shows on Sunday, where he was asked about the future of contraception in Mississippi, but he did not directly answer questions about birth control, including the IUD, and whether he would support banning them.

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union”, host Jack Tapper asked Reeves for clarification on whether he had any plans to ban IUD or Plan B in the future.

“We’re not focusing on that at the moment,” Reeves said. “We are focused on seeing what the court allows, the bill before the court that has a 15-week ban. We believe that the court’s decision to dismiss Roe is correct.”

Reeves said he believes that when it comes to abortion, Mississippi “books do not have a law that can arrest a person or anything else in that line.”

“You’re not arresting girls or women, but are you arresting doctors?” Tapper asked.

“Well, of course I don’t think you’ll see doctors having abortions if we have a state law that says they’re not permissible, except for the exceptions we mentioned earlier,” Reeves said.

Anchor Chuck Todd Reeves on NBC’s “Meet the Press” also asked if Mississippi would include a contraceptive system, such as the IUD, to ban abortions. “Control” will apply.

“I believe that definitely a life begins during pregnancy,” Reeves added.

Todd later in the interview Nurtured “Life begins during pregnancy” quotes and Reeves was asked if she would sign a law prohibiting contraception if it was brought before her to sign.

“Well, I don’t think that’s going to happen in Mississippi. I’m sure they’ll have those conversations in another state,” Reeves said.

“But you’re not answering the question,” Todd said.

“Well, it always is. We can talk a lot,” Reeves said before highlighting the resources that his administration is providing, including adoption resources for pregnancy resource centers.

Reeves’ comments came almost a week after a draft opinion was leaked in February, indicating that the Supreme Court should dismiss Rowe v. Wade.