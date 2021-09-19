Mississippi governor downplays state’s high death rate
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves downplayed his state’s high Covid death rate on Sunday, calling it an insufficient benchmark to measure the pandemic’s toll in the state.
According to The New York Times database, the state is only behind Florida and Alabama for Covid-19 deaths per capita.
According to The New York Times database, only 42 percent of Mississippi residents have been vaccinated, down from the national average of 54 percent. The number of deaths increased by 18 percent in the last 14 days, taking the total to more than 9,200 people.
“Unfortunately, there are lethal indicators when it comes to the virus,” Mr Reeves said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Time has as much to do with statistics as with anything else.”
Mr Reeves attributed the deaths to the presence of the more contagious Delta Varian, suggesting that the current conditions in the state are temporary. He also said that new cases have been declining in Mississippi recently.
Despite continued investigation, Mr. Reeves declined to answer whether his state would take any additional measures. Mr Reeves, who has been vaccinated, said vaccination is “the best thing Americans can do to protect themselves from the virus.”
The governor criticized the Biden administration’s plans to implement a vaccine mandate for two-thirds of American workers.
“This is an attack by the president on the hard-working Americans and the hard-working Mississippi people whom he has to choose between getting a pocket in his arm – and his ability to feed their families,” Mr Reeves said.
In addition to challenging the constitutionality of the proposed mandate, Mr Reeves, who has been vaccinated, expressed concern over setting legal precedent.
“It should scare Democrats as much as it scares Republicans,” he said. “The fact is, if we give one person the unilateral right to do anything he wants to do – whether it’s a hand injury or something – then this country is in deep, deep trouble. It’s nothing like that. What I will stand for and let him do.”
