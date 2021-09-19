Mississippi governor downplays state’s high death rate

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves downplayed his state’s high Covid death rate on Sunday, calling it an insufficient benchmark to measure the pandemic’s toll in the state.

According to The New York Times database, the state is only behind Florida and Alabama for Covid-19 deaths per capita.

According to The New York Times database, only 42 percent of Mississippi residents have been vaccinated, down from the national average of 54 percent. The number of deaths increased by 18 percent in the last 14 days, taking the total to more than 9,200 people.

“Unfortunately, there are lethal indicators when it comes to the virus,” Mr Reeves said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Time has as much to do with statistics as with anything else.”