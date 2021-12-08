Mississippi Killer Confessed to Another Murder Before His Execution

A Mississippi man who was hanged last month for murdering his foreign wife in 2010 made a shocking confession in his last days: he also killed his sister-in-law three years ago.

David Neil Cox told his lawyers he was responsible for the 2007 murder of Felicia Cox, who went missing in Pontotok County, North Mississippi, local district attorney John Weddell told a news conference Monday.

Mr Cox, 50, gave his lawyers detailed instructions on where to find her remains, waiving their lawyer-client privileges after her death so they could share information with government prosecutors after his November 17 execution, Mr Weddell said.

Two days later, Mr. Cox’s lawyers sent a letter of confession to Mr. Weddell’s office, which he confirmed in a statement this week.