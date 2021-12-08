Mississippi Killer Confessed to Another Murder Before His Execution
A Mississippi man who was hanged last month for murdering his foreign wife in 2010 made a shocking confession in his last days: he also killed his sister-in-law three years ago.
David Neil Cox told his lawyers he was responsible for the 2007 murder of Felicia Cox, who went missing in Pontotok County, North Mississippi, local district attorney John Weddell told a news conference Monday.
Mr Cox, 50, gave his lawyers detailed instructions on where to find her remains, waiving their lawyer-client privileges after her death so they could share information with government prosecutors after his November 17 execution, Mr Weddell said.
Two days later, Mr. Cox’s lawyers sent a letter of confession to Mr. Weddell’s office, which he confirmed in a statement this week.
Ms. Cox, 40, was married to Mr. Cox’s brother at the time of her murder. David Cox was a longtime suspect in the Cold Case, prosecutors said. His execution was the first in nearly a decade in Mississippi.
“He was sorry he had taken my mother away and his death was foolish and he said he should never have hurt her,” Ms. Cox’s daughter Amber Miskeli said in an interview on Tuesday.
Ms Miskeli, 32, said she received a letter Monday from Mr Cox’s lawyers expressing remorse for her mother’s murder.
“I was relieved, but it made me feel uncomfortable again,” said Ripley, Miss. Ms. Miskeli, who lives here, said.
Mr Weddell said in an interview on Tuesday that Mr Cox had not said how he killed his sister-in-law, but that investigators would begin searching for her remains. He was expected to enlist the help of anthropologists and archaeologists at Mississippi State University, he said.
“He was the last person to see her alive in 2007, but, of course, he never confessed,” he said. Said Weddell. “It was almost impossible then to have something to take to the big jury.”
In May 2010, Mr. Cox met Kim Kirk Cox, 40, who had separated from him, from Union County, Miss. While at his sister’s home, he was shot dead, according to court records. While his estranged wife was dying there, Mr Cox repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, who was 12 years old, officials said.
In 2012, Mr Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder, three sex batteries, two counts of kidnapping, a number of burglary and shooting at a residence during the conflict, which led to an hour-long standoff. Police.
He was sentenced to death by a jury later that year, but his appeal delayed his execution. Mr Cox dismissed those appeals in 2018. This fall, the Mississippi Supreme Court found that Mr Cox was mentally competent when he relinquished his right to appeal.
In a statement Monday, the Mississippi’s Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, which represented Mr. Cox, said of his confession to killing Felicia Cox, Cox deeply regretted it and wanted to reunite with her family. ” The office declined to comment further Tuesday.
#Mississippi #Killer #Confessed #Murder #Execution
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.