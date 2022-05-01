Mississippi shooting at festival leaves one dead, several injured



One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Mississippi festival on Saturday night, police said.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a Tweet Several people were shot during the Madbags Festival at the state fairgrounds. Police say they believe multiple gunmen were involved in the incident.

The shooting took place shortly after 10pm local time.

Jones said the scene has been secured and the two have been taken in for questioning.

Several of those shot have been taken to local hospitals, but their condition is unclear.

The incident is under investigation and is being considered as an active shooter situation.