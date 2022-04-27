Mississippi youth softball umpire says she was punched in face by angry mom after game: report



A young Mississippi softball umpire says he was punched in the face by an angry mother after playing a softball game for girls 12 and under this month.

The incident happened on the evening of April 9 in Laurel, Mississippi, when the mother, Kiara Nichel Thomas, 32, began hurling obscene language across the field before challenging second base umpire Christy Moore’s call.

“That he was going [expletive] Above me, “Moore, 47, told USA Today Sports.

Moore told police that Thomas had threatened him more than once during the game, according to a Laurel Police Department incident report. Moore then tossed Thomas, but after the game was over the mother got stuck around and punched the umpire. Thomas later fled the scene.

After the game, Moore took to Facebook, where he posted a picture of himself with black eyes.

“Suo, it’s embarrassing if I’m going to be open and honest about it. But, it’s real life and it’s unfortunate that it got to this place,” he wrote.

“The next time you go to a tournament and you have only one umpire on the field … that’s why. When you have brand new umpires on the field who may not know they still don’t know everything … that’s why. When you don’t mind That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. The day comes when your kids will not be able to play ballgame because there’s no one left to tell them … why, “he added.

“Before you post the next ‘funny’ meme about umpires who are sucking, or blind, or missed calls on their phones or whatever, to post about how an umpire was so scary and horrible and lost the game for you. Before … “I punched him on the field last night. There is no excuse for this. If you think this is ok, please remove yourself from my friends list. Umpires are not perfect. We will never be. But guess what? No one. “

Thomas fled the scene after the incident, but a park and recreation employee took his license plate number and a photo of the vehicle, a black Chevrolet crossover, according to the incident report.

The mother was dragged around 7:18 a.m. and arrested on a general assault charge. Her mug shot shows she was wearing a “Mother of the Year” shirt.

Moore, who has been playing the Youth Games for nearly a decade, said violence against officials has increased. Earlier this month, Georgia basketball players were seen chasing and violently attacking a referee in a youth game.

“It’s just getting worse and worse,” he said. “Something has to be done about it. It’s not just softball, it’s baseball. It’s every official’s.”

Moore told the outlet over the weekend that the injury was not the worst part of the ordeal, as he saw his children when he came home.

“They looked at me once and started crying,” Moore said.

“Mom, we don’t want you to do that,” her kids added, “we don’t want you to suffer.”