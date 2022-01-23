Missouri AG: Lawsuits against ‘illegal’ mask mandates in schools will ‘return power’ to parents

Missouri AG: Lawsuits against ‘unlawful’ mask mandates in schools will ‘return energy’ to parents



As Missouri faculty districts are being criticized for continued controversial mask mandates, the state’s Legal professional Basic, Eric Schmitt, revealed on “Fox & Pals Weekend” how he’s in search of justice for parents.

ERIC SCHMITT: The compelled masking of school-aged youngsters is improper… it is unlawful. The Basic Meeting right here in Missouri has by no means given this sort of energy to faculty districts to drive wholesome youngsters, for instance, to mask or to drive wholesome youngsters to quarantine. And so, we’re taking them the courtroom over that. And it is time to pry away this energy away from bureaucrats at each stage and return that energy again to parents the place they will make these selections — parents and households — because it at all times has been.

