Missouri car crash involving a speeding stolen vehicle leaves 4 dead, 3 children injured



A police chase in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday ended in a car crash that killed four people and left three children in critical condition.

Police say a stolen jeep Cherokee was speeding as it tried to avoid law enforcement after 9 a.m. when it crashed into a Kia minivan, blocking both vehicles.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the jeep was stolen in Herculaneum, Missouri last month and involved multiple offenses from various jurisdictions.

The driver of the stolen jeep hit a Dodge Ram parked in the car before getting out of the car and fleeing the scene. Two 17-year-old boys were left in the jeep.

One of the boys was taken to hospital for a possible broken wrist after police found him with firearms and suspected drugs. Another has been arrested and sent to the juvenile court.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Three of the passengers died on the spot, and three children in the car were taken to hospital in critical condition.

“It was like an explosion,” said Valencia Bates, owner of a beauty shop next to the place where the crash happened. According to Dispatch, Bates said that if the cars did not remove some of the concrete planters in the corner, they could come into his business.

He said he went out to see if he could help, offering fire extinguishers.

“But when they start bringing out those corpses, I have to go back inside,” he said.

Police said the jeep was involved in a minor accident with an Infinity SUV before colliding with the minivan. At the time of the accident, one of the teenage passengers fired from a gun in the SUV.

It is not clear if the suspected driver was arrested.