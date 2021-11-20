Missouri Detective Convicted in Cameron Lamb’s Fatal Shooting

Missouri police detectives were found guilty Friday in the death of a black man sitting in a pickup truck outside his home in 2019, a notable decision by police officers due to the rarity of the murder on duty.

Judge J. Dale Young ruled that a detective in the Kansas City Police Department, Eric J. There is no reason to go to the property of Cameron Lamb, 26, of Develkenere, who was shot twice in the back of his garage on Dec. 3. , 2019. Detective DeValkenaere, 43, and another detective went to Mr. Lamb’s home after receiving a report of a traffic incident involving a truck driven by Mr. Lamb.

But he had no warrant, and he ran into Mr. Lamb’s yard and had no reason to believe the crime was committed when confronted, argued Jackson County attorneys, who suggested during the trial that police had provided evidence at the scene. Make it look like Mr. Lamb has a gun.

Judge Young rejected Detective Devlkenere’s claim that Mr. Lamb believed he was going to shoot his spouse and found him guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and an armed criminal officer with a minimum sentence of three years in prison. In his ruling, Judge Young said Detective Devlkenere had placed himself in a position where he could harm someone.