Missouri executes man who shot couple in the back of their heads during robbery in their home in 1996



A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery in 1996 and had earlier overturned his death sentence was executed at Sister Tere’s on Tuesday evening.

Carmen Deck, 56, was sentenced to death by lethal injection at the state prison at 6:10 p.m. He is the fifth prisoner to be sentenced to death in the United States this year.

After stopping at their country home in De Soto in July 1996, Deck was convicted of murdering both James and Jelma Long, both in their 60s, apparently for seeking directions but with intent to rob.

He was the grandson of Longs and knew they had a safe in their home. After the couple invites him and his sister into the house, he holds them at gunpoint and opens the safe to Jelma Long and gives her the contents.

He then told them to lie face down on the bed and stood there for 10 minutes before deciding to shoot them twice in the head.

Both the U.S. Supreme Court and Republican Gov. Mike Parsons have refused to suspend the death penalty.

Longs was “innocent of the horrific violence at Carmen Deck. Tonight, justice was done,” Parsons said in a statement.

Deck spoke inaudibly because the lethal conjunction was injected.

In a written statement, Deck said, “My hope is that one day world peace will come and we will all learn to be kind and loving to each other. We are all a part of this journey through life, connected in every way. Please give love, show love, give love!” “

He pleaded guilty after being arrested outside his sister’s apartment the same night of the murder and found a decorative canister in his car in the Long House, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to death in 1998.

The Missouri Supreme Court later overturned his sentence because of a lawyer’s error, and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his second sentence in 2005, ruling that the sentencing jury was biased in keeping him in court.

He was sentenced to death for the third time in 2008. Nine years later, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry determined that the “significant” evidence against the death penalty in the first two sentence sentences of Deck was unavailable for the third because the witness died, ‘will not be found or will refuse to cooperate.

His sentence was reinstated in 2020 by a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Her attorney, Elizabeth Unger Carlyle, argued for a pardon based on childhood neglect as well as physical and sexual abuse that she claimed she suffered.

Carlyle added that Deck was raped at the age of 19 while in prison for the crime of robbery and transformed from a “non-violent” thief into a man who “committed two horrific murders.”

