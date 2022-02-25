Missouri GOP Senate showdown: Greitens says he’s the ‘only real’ Trump candidate in race



Orlando Florida – In a contest where top Republican candidates are showing their support for former President Donald Trump in hopes of winning the presidency, former Missouri Governor Eric Grittens claims “the reason we win is because we support President Trump.”

Grittens, who left office in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign misconduct, has held Republican Sen Roy Blunt’s edge in the race for the GOP nomination in the most recent opinion poll than his top rivals.

Other leading contenders in the early war were Missouri Attorney General Eric Smith, Vicky Hartzler, a representative of the 4th Congressional District in the state’s predominantly rural west-central part, and Billy Long, a Republican in the 7th Congressional District in southwestern Missouri. , And Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, won the national title for keeping guns outside their homes to warn Black Lives Matter protesters in the summer of 2020.

“We have the support of the people of Missouri,” Gretens said in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, the oldest and largest annual gathering of leaders and activists on the right.

Grittens argued Thursday, “We support a strong frontier. We support electoral integrity. Another reason for our victory is the only American first candidate in this race.”

And highlighting his commitment not to support longtime GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, a top inter-party Trump opponent, the former governor insisted, “I also made it very clear that while I’m in the Senate, I’m going to vote for America’s new leadership.”

Grittens was attacked again this week by many of his rivals as they formally filed their campaigns for the Senate and hinted at his debate over whether Democrats questioned what a secure GOP-held seat should be in the growing red state if the former governor wins. Senate nomination.

Grittens backtracked, noting that criminal charges of sexual misconduct were dropped and that the former FBI agent investigating the case was later charged with perjury and perjury.

And although he has been fined for misusing the Elders ‘Charity list for his 2016 official campaign, Gretens told Gadget Clock, “After the longest investigation in its history, the Missouri Ethics Commission has come out and said,’ We have found no evidence. ‘ So the people of Missouri know I’m free. “

Gretens’ two rivals have received top approval from two nationally known conservative firebrands in recent days.

Asked if Hertzler’s approval was out of concern for Gretens’ luggage, Sen. Josh Howley of Missouri told Gadget Clock Digital: “My approval is not against anyone, but it’s absolutely for Congresswoman Hertzler. I think she’s going to win this nomination. She’s a strong candidate for the Senate. It’s going to be. I think he’s going to win the Senate seat. And that’s because he’s tough, he has the character to do it. He’s a fighter. “

“I’m going to work with her. I’m going to help her raise the funds she needs. I’m going to help her with the campaign,” Howley said. Asked if he would support the final nominee, the senator replied, “I think the nominee is going to be Vicky and I don’t want to suggest that it will be someone else. But I’m going to do it for sure. Republican elected in November.” All I can do is be. “

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is supporting Smith.

“I support Eric Smith because I think he’s the strongest conservative candidate for the Senate in Missouri,” Cruz told Gadget Clock Digital. “I’ve known Eric for a long time. He’s the attorney general, he’s a friend, he’s a leader, he’s fighting China. He’s embracing Joe Biden’s weakness on the southern frontier. He’s embracing Big Tech.”

Cruise Spotlight said: “The only thing I’m looking for in the US Senate approval is to go to Washington and be a fighter, the best equipped to fight for men and women in Missouri, and I think based on his record, Eric Smith is by far the strongest on the field. Conservative candidates. “

But the Greatens downplayed the big-name approval of its rivals.

“The math is very clear,” he claims. “We are not only dominating the primary, we are also going to win the general election.”

