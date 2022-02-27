Missouri GOP Senate showdown: Schmitt says Greitens baggage ‘definitely a concern’



Orlando, Fla. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Smith highlights that he is “a warrior” and argues that he is “in the best position” to win the retirement race of Sen. Roy Blunt, the primary GOP of his state’s crowded and divided Republican Senate.

“We’re in the best position in this race for a number of reasons, not the least of which, I think the Missourians are looking for a warrior who will never leave the state who is actually taking the fight to Joe Biden, the oldest and largest anniversary of the right wing leaders.” The gathering was emphasized by Smith in an interview with Gadget Clock in Orlando at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Schmidt said, “We’re doing it. We won. We were the first state to file a vaccine mandate. We were the first state to file a lawsuit against Texas for ‘staying in Mexico’ and win. People are looking. I’m going to fight. And that’s what I’m doing as Attorney General, and I’m going to take that same fighting spirit to the Senate. “

Gretens claims he is the only “real Trump candidate” in Missouri’s Gop Senate race

Other leading competitors in the race include former Missouri Governor Eric Gretens, who left office in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign misconduct, represented Vicky Hartzler, a representative of the 4th Congressional District in the state’s predominantly rural westwest, 7th Congressional District in southwestern Missouri With his wife, Black Lives Matter won the national title for keeping guns outside their homes to warn protesters in the summer of 2020.

Polls suggest that Grittens is holding on to its main rivals, and while speaking to Gadget Clock on CPAC, he claims “we have the support of the people of Missouri” and “we support a strong frontier. We support electoral integrity.” One of the reasons why we won this race is because we are the only American first. “

Grittens was attacked by many of his rivals last week when he formally filed his campaign for the Senate and hinted at his controversy, questioning what Democrats should be a safe GOP-held seat in the growing red state if the former governor wins. Senate nomination.

Grittens backtracked, noting that criminal charges of sexual misconduct were dropped and that the former FBI agent investigating the case was later charged with perjury and perjury.

And although he has been fined for misusing the Elders ‘Charitable List for his 2016 official campaign, Gretens told Gadget Clock, “After the longest investigation in its history, the Missouri Ethics Commission has come out and said,’ We have found no evidence. ‘ So the people of Missouri know I’m free. “

But Smith says the former governor’s chances of winning the Senate nomination are “a matter of concern. You hear it everywhere.”

“I think when I win the nomination, all those concerns [go away] Because you’ve got someone who can win the primary, the general can win. And the bets are high. This is a 50-50 senate. You can’t lose Missouri to the Senate. ”

As Gadget Clock first reported, Smit was recently backed by Texas conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz. But on the right, another popular figure, Sen. Josh Howley of Missouri, has backed Hertzler.

Smith said he was “looking forward to working with Josh Howley in the Senate. And I’m certainly grateful for Senator Cruz’s approval. Talk about a conservative fighter in the Senate who is fighting for the right thing. I’m looking forward to joining him and Sen. The Senate.” Hawley because we have to save this country. “

Gretens, in his Gadget Clock interview, vowed not to support longtime GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who is a top inter-party Trump rival, the former governor insisted, “I was very clear that when I was in the Senate, I’m going to vote for leadership. “

Asked if he would support McConnell if he won the election, Smith said, “I’m not going to deal with speculation. I have to get there first. I’m a little too superstitious, but I’ll do it when it comes. For that, friends like Ted Cruz.” And rely on the advice of supporters and people like Mike Lee. “