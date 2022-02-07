Missouri gun law: state Supreme Court to hear arguments against new law



The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday about the constitutionality of a new state law that barred local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun law.

A lower court judge rejected a challenge to the law brought by city Louis and county and Kansas City officials last August, so they appealed to the high court.

The gun law has drawn strong opposition from police departments across the state, and federal law enforcement officials say it hampers crime investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators.

The cities said in their appeal that the law could also bar state and local officials from participating in important task forces with federal officials.

State officials who are defending the law argue that federal officials need to be deterred from trying to enforce the new gun control system.

Gun rights groups, such as the Missouri Firearms Coalition, have also weighed in, arguing that the law is necessary because “gun rights in America are in a precarious situation.”

A separate case is also pending in the lower court to explain the provisions of the law to the judge. The lawsuit, filed by the city of Arnold last month, attracted the support of a group of about 60 Missouri police chiefs affiliated with the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association, or Missouri Police Chiefs Association.