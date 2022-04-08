Missouri man gets 21 months in federal prison for groping ER nurse on flight to Atlanta



A Missouri man convicted of cheating on an ER nurse during a flight from St. Louis to Atlanta last year was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Scott Russell Granden, 36, of St. Louis, was convicted of abusive sex on a plane on September 24, 2021, according to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

Following his imprisonment, Granden is subject to one year of probation and must be registered as a sex offender, prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Granden boarded a flight from St. Louis to Atlanta on March 25, 2021, and sat next to a woman – the only “RAK” identified in court documents was an emergency room nurse.

Prosecutors say RAK was “tired” from a busy day and tried to rest on the flight. Several times throughout the flight, RAK woke up Granden touching her thigh, her hand moving toward her groin part, prosecutors said. According to court documents, he, at one point, tried to kiss her, and slapped her buttocks when she stood up to let him go to the restroom.

A flight attendant responded to his complaint, and he was transferred to another seat. Upon arrival at the airport, the airline reported the incident to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers spoke to RAK and another passenger. Prosecutors say Granden was racist and gay at the time.

“Passengers have the right to fly in peace and to expect their personal dignity to be respected,” US Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “When the accused started slapping and sexually harassing the female passenger in the next seat, he insulted and humiliated her. We will not tolerate such behavior on the plane, and this sentence shows the consequences of such cruel sexual behavior.”

The Atlanta Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case.