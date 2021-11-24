Missouri Man Is Exonerated in 3 Killings After 43 Years in Prison
Kevin Strickland, 62, went straight from prison to his mother’s grave after being acquitted on Tuesday of the 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, for which he had spent more than 43 years in prison.
“This is the first stop we’ve made,” his lawyer, Tricia Rojo Bushnell, said in an interview.
Mr Strickland’s mother, Rosetta Thornton, died in August, but he could not visit her grave because he was giving time for a crime in which he had no role: April 25, 1978, the murder of Sherry Black, 22, Larry Ingram, 21, and John. Walker, 20.
Mr Strickland was convicted in 1979 of one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment and two concurrent 10 years without the possibility of a 50-year parole.
But while acquitting him on Tuesday, Judge James Welsh of the Western District Court of Appeals in Missouri noted that Mr Strickland had been convicted despite lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime scene. Strickland was not involved and the only eyewitness later tried to dismiss her testimony.
According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Mr. Strickland spent more time in prison in Missouri than anyone who was later acquitted.
The case against Mr Strickland was built around Cynthia Douglas, the lone eyewitness and survivor of the 1978 attack. After treating her arm and leg bullet wounds, Ms. Douglas was able to identify two of the four. The men were responsible for the attack but the other two could not be identified.
“By all accounts, Douglas was insane at the time, suffering from two gunshot wounds and had just seen three friends hanged,” Judge Welsh wrote in his opinion. From the live lineup, Ms. Douglas later selected Mr. Strickland, who was in custody, and was a “known colleague” of the two men identified by Ms. Douglas.
Vincent Bell and Kilm Adkins pleaded guilty in 1979 to their role in the assassination. In his testimony, Mr. Bell “insisted that Strickland was not present at the scene of the crime and played no role in the triple murder,” the judge wrote.
Within a year of Mr. Strickland’s conviction, Ms. Douglas began disclosing to those close to her that she had falsely identified Mr. Strickland as the assailant in the attack, according to court records. By 2009, however, she had sent an email to the Midwest Innocence Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those convicted of wrongdoing.
Ms Douglas, who died in 2015, wrote: “The incident happened in 1978, I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear then, but now I want to know more and I would like to help this person if possible.”
Shortly after Ms. Douglas wrote the Midwest Innocence Project, Mr. Strickland also approached the nonprofit for help. The group sided with him and launched an investigation.
In its own 2020 investigation, The Kansas City Star reported that Mr. Bell and Mr. Adkins had sworn that Strickland was not with them during the attack.
A review of the case was made possible at the request of a Jackson County attorney who stated that the evidence used in Mr. Strickland’s indictment had been rejected or rejected, leading to an evidence hearing in Mr. Strickland’s case two weeks ago.
In his judgment filed on Tuesday, Judge Welsh wrote: “The court’s conviction of Strickland’s convictions is so weak that it cannot stand and the conviction should be set aside. Absent Douglas’s positive, clear identification of Strickland, there would have been no charges, no tests and certainly no assurances. “
Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, chose not to pardon Mr. Strickland earlier this year. Still, in the post above Twitter Regarding Mr Strickland’s acquittal on Tuesday, Governor Parsons acknowledged that the bill he signed into law this year “created a judicial process to use lawyers to prosecute cases where prosecutors believe justice has been aborted and wrongful sentences have been handed down.” ”
“The court has given its verdict, we respect the verdict, and the Department of Corrections will proceed immediately with the release of Mr. Strickland,” said Governor Parsons.
After visiting his mother’s grave on Tuesday, Mr. Strickland went to dine with friends, family members and his lawyer, Ms. Rojo Bushnell.
“He’s described that he doesn’t have a word yet for the feelings he has because there’s a lot in it,” Ms. Rojo Bushnell said in a Tuesday night interview as she walked away from dinner. “There is joy, but there is also sorrow and grief and anger, and they are all combined into one thing.”
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, a Democrat, said the acquittal “brings justice – ultimately – to a man who has suffered so much because of this wrongdoing.”
“It’s an undertaking to say we’re extremely happy and grateful,” Ms. Baker said.
But not everyone was happy. Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmidt, a Republican standing for the U.S. Senate in 2022, gave an innocent fight. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Mr Strickland still faces a number of challenges. Because he was acquitted without DNA evidence, Mr. Strickland is not eligible for damages from the state, his lawyer said. He will also need help to get an identity card, bank account and clothes.
“These are all questions that he never had to think about or he didn’t think he would have to ask too soon,” Ms. Rojo Bushnell said. “We’re glad he’s home, but we also know there’s nothing he can do.”
