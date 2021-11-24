Missouri Man Is Exonerated in 3 Killings After 43 Years in Prison

Kevin Strickland, 62, went straight from prison to his mother’s grave after being acquitted on Tuesday of the 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, for which he had spent more than 43 years in prison.

“This is the first stop we’ve made,” his lawyer, Tricia Rojo Bushnell, said in an interview.

Mr Strickland’s mother, Rosetta Thornton, died in August, but he could not visit her grave because he was giving time for a crime in which he had no role: April 25, 1978, the murder of Sherry Black, 22, Larry Ingram, 21, and John. Walker, 20.

Mr Strickland was convicted in 1979 of one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment and two concurrent 10 years without the possibility of a 50-year parole.

But while acquitting him on Tuesday, Judge James Welsh of the Western District Court of Appeals in Missouri noted that Mr Strickland had been convicted despite lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime scene. Strickland was not involved and the only eyewitness later tried to dismiss her testimony.