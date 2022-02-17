Missouri man recalls being wrongly convicted of brutal murder in ‘The Real Killer’ podcast: ‘I lost all hope’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

After spending 36 years behind bars for the crime he did not commit, Rodney Lincoln is now sharing his story.

The 77-year-old convict has been analyzed in a true-crime podcast from AYR Media and iHeartMedia, “The Real Killer”, hosted by Daytime Emmy-nominated producer and author Leah Rothman. The series investigates one of the most heinous crimes in Missouri history and features new interviews with people closely involved in the case.

“I appreciate the very detailed, in-depth research into the podcast,” Lincoln told Gadget Clock Digital about why he was forced to speak. “Unlike many other podcasts, I didn’t find any bias here.”

In 1982, Joan Tate was stabbed to death in her St. Louis home. His two young daughters, Renee, 4, and Melissa Deborah, 7, were also assaulted. St. Louis Public Radio reported that their uncle found them the next day on their property, which was covered in blood.

Chris Watts recalls a chilling encounter with the ‘Family Annihilator’ in the neighboring dock: ‘It was really weird’

According to the outlet, the hasty, emotion-fueled investigation was largely based on eyewitness testimony of an injured Deborah, as well as unresolved evidence. Lincoln has admitted his innocence.

“I wasn’t really her boyfriend,” Lincoln said of his brief relationship with Tate. “We’ve dated a few times. That relationship was strictly sexual. I vaguely remembered the last time I saw her. But I remember she was a very kind person. She was a loving mother, that’s for sure. I just couldn’t. At that point. Believe what happened. It’s still hard for me to believe. But I don’t understand how I got elected. For a while, I lost all hope. “

Lincoln, who was 37 at the time of Tate’s murder, was sentenced to life in prison. He said the first 10 years behind bars were the “worst”.

“I came up with a crime that involved killing a woman and injuring children,” Lincoln said. “I was immediately tagged as a child molester. I felt like an outcast from day one. I had to be very careful about who I was associated with. I was constantly looking over my shoulder. I tried hard to avoid any conflict. It was like being in a crowded house, but you’re alone. It was hard. After the first 10 hard years when I finally established myself. “

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Lincoln noted that his family carried him through days when he really felt like giving up. He was imprisoned despite breaking the core of his conviction.

“I just thought I’d be here, I’d be here and there’s nothing I can do to change that,” Lincoln lamented. “My eldest daughter started a support group for me. People started writing letters, telling me to keep my head up and stay strong. It helped a lot. I felt like there was someone out there who really cared. And my family was always there. Behind me. Because of that support, I knew I could not give up. “

Lincoln’s daughter K was determined to prove her father’s innocence. After combining transcripts and police reports, he sought the help of the Midwest Innocence Project, a nonprofit that deals with cases involving suspects who have been wrongly convicted. The team sued Lincoln in 2004 and fought for DNA testing.

That was six more years before they were allowed to test, which shows that Lincoln could not be tied to the scene with any DNA evidence. However, a judge ruled that the lack of DNA evidence did not exclude Lincoln from the case.

Lincoln remained in prison.

It was 2015 when the syndicated TV show “Crime Watch Daily” questioned whether serial killer Tommy Sales, who once lived in St. Louis, could have carried out the murder. Deborah watched the episode and realized it was a mistake.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, Deborah reached out in tears. He withdrew his complaint after 33 years. Deborah later asked the Missouri governor to release the man who had served for decades in the death of his mother.

“I made a mistake, and I’m heartbroken,” wrote Deborah Governor Jay Nixon in an apology or executive commutation. “I have incredible guilt for my role. I’m asking you to release Rodney Lincoln so I can have peace. It’s time for this tragedy to end.”

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore is being ‘groomed’ by Playboy founder: ‘I saw the devil in her’

Deborah said Lincoln’s testimony was rehearsed to convict him. He said an investigator forced him to identify Lincoln as the killer by showing him pictures of Lincoln and a Deborah relative. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“When I heard the news, I felt the emotion of every human being in one day,” Lincoln said. “I didn’t feel so grateful.”

In 2018, Lincoln’s sentence was reduced by Governor Eric Grittens on his last day in office. According to Grittens, Lincoln spent time “committing a crime” and being “wrongly convicted.”

“The first day of my independence was a happy one, to say the least,” Lincoln recalled. “I came out of that prison with my two daughters and my grandson. The outside air seemed different. And then, of course, on the way home, we had to stop at Steak ‘n Shake. I ordered something. Type steak, and I I didn’t eat any of it. I was so excited. I didn’t feel any hunger. I wanted to taste every moment of being free. “

BTK killer Dennis Rader describes himself as a ‘monster’ and ‘a good man who did something bad’: DOC

Lincoln said he “never had to forgive” Deborah, 47, because he “never blamed her.”

“I’ve always felt like it was a 7-year-old little girl that went through hell,” she said. “She was manipulated and forced. I never put any blame on Melissa. My fault was mainly with the police. And when Melissa believed it wasn’t me, she didn’t hesitate to come forward and tell everyone. She made a mistake.” It takes a lot of courage for me to do that. “

Today, Lincoln said he sees Deborah as one of his daughters. They often talk on Facebook and on the phone. And whenever there is an opportunity, they will come together in person. Life, he said, is nothing short of “noble” filled with love and friendship.

The real killer of Tate remains unknown. Sales, who was sentenced to death in 2014 in Texas in 2014 for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl, claimed he had committed as many as 70 murders across the country. DeBoer’s sister died in 2008, leaving DeBoer as the only surviving witness to the crime.

Cara Robinson recalls how she escaped the hands of a serial killer

Lincoln said he was now reconsidering the tragedy in hopes of shedding light on the problems plaguing the criminal justice system.

“I will always be grateful for the support of my family and friends while I was in prison,” he said. “They gave me a new compliment for people. Over the years, I’ve always felt that very few people cared. But I was proven wrong. Whenever I felt frustrated, they always lifted me up. But my message is, be careful. It could happen to you. “

The season finale of “The Real Killer” is February 17. The Associated Press contributed to this report.